Big Brother Naija 2021 housemate, Cross, was recently introduced via his social media page as being an indigene of Oba in Anambra state

Shortly after, billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, took to his Instagram Story to show his support for the housemate

Nigerians on social media have since reacted to the new development as both men hail from the same place

It is barely 48 hours since the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye edition commenced and one of the housemates, Cross, has already gotten a huge and influential fan, Obi Cubana.

The billionaire businessman and the housemate hail from the same place. Photo credit: @obi_cubana, @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Cross hails from Obi Cubana's hometown

The handler for Cross's social media page had earlier taken to his Instagram page to reintroduce the housemate, stating where he comes from and his vocation.

Sharing a photo of Cross, the caption read:

"Hello good people, allow me to reintroduce myself! My name is CROSS IKECHUKWU OKONKWO. I’m from Oba, Anambra state and I’m passionate about Fitness, Business and Entertainment."

See post below:

Obi Cubana throws support behind Cross

Shortly after, a journalist, Yetunde Oduwole, took to her Instagram Story to repost a photo of Cross, stating that she would throw her support behind the fitness enthusiast because he comes from Oba.

She went on to tag Obi Cubana - who comes from the same place - and he reshared the post, signifying his support for Cross.

See post below:

Reactions

nonyrare:

"This one don win "

tgworld.ng:

"Cubana We want white money chai."

lrbky___

"Abeeeggy.. make anybody no oppress us . . No sms voting this year.. official website straaaaìiight!"

femme_ross:

"Just give him d money."

fassycommunications:

"Nobi by Obi supporting... he go vote?"

Housemate Boma looks like Efe and Ike

Just as promised, the BBNaija season 6 came back bigger and better and it is already getting Nigerians talking even on the first day.

One of the highlights of the show is the introduction of the housemates. The first housemate to get on the stage to be interviewed by Ebuka was Boma Akpore. Boma is an only child.

But beyond that, he is a model, a footballer and a mixologist. As expected, Nigerians took to social media to share their thoughts about the young man as soon as they sighted him on their TV screens.

Source: Legit.ng News