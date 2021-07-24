BBNaija 2021 Live Updates: Housemates Come Out in Style as Season 6 of Reality Show Kicks Off
The 2021 Big Brother Naija reality TV show has finally begun as the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu welcomes the the contestants into the house. The season 6 Big Brother Naija is themed Shine Your Eyes.
There will be no SMS voting for this season will run for 72 days. All voting will be on the Big Brother Naija website and mobile site as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.
According to Big Brother Naija, winner of the 10-week long reality TV will go home with a the grand prize of N90 million.
Niyi is welcomed on stage as housemate number 6
Adeniyi Lawal is 34 years old from Oyo state. He wants to be known in the house as Niyi. The young man is spontaneous and likes to have fun. He's happily married and he has a son. He will showcase a lot of energy and drama.
He is a businessman who has a fantasy gaming platform. Niyi said he is on the show to have fun.
Housemate number 5 White Money makes his appearance
White Money is welcomed on stage. He is a business man who imports and sells shoes. He dislikes dishonest people. He's bringing the fire and entertainment. He is the reason why people want to watch the show. He's on the show to win.
White Money wants to showcase the entertaining part of him. According to White Money, he likes putting smiles on people's faces.
He said he is water, and water doesn't have enemy.
Singer Ladipoe gets on stage for a musical interlude
Talented Nigerian artiste Ladipoe got on stage to perform his hit song, Feeling, featuring Buju.
Pere is welcomed on stage
Housemate number 4 is Pere from Warri. He's a 36-year-old actor. Pere said he is a natural-born drama king.
Housemate number 3 Yousef gets on stage
Yousef is from Jos. He is confident and he is bringing the fun and entertainment. He’s a teacher and model and he is biracial. He said he would be searching for a soulmate.
Housemate number 2 named Saga is welcomed
Saga is 28 years but a 21-year-old in his head. Saga is an engineer who relates very well with the younger ones. He had passion for arts but ended up in science.
He wants the viewers to expect vibes from him or he should be thrown away.
Ebuka welcomes housemate number 1, Boma
The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, welcomed Boma, first housemate on stage. He grew up on the street of Yaba. He is single and ready to mingle.
He is a masseuse and mixologist who promises to keep it unpredictable.