The 2021 Big Brother Naija reality TV show has finally begun as the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu welcomes the the contestants into the house. The season 6 Big Brother Naija is themed Shine Your Eyes.

There will be no SMS voting for this season will run for 72 days. All voting will be on the Big Brother Naija website and mobile site as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

According to Big Brother Naija, winner of the 10-week long reality TV will go home with a the grand prize of N90 million.