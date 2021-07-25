Fans and followers of Davido couldn't keep calm on social media as the singer recently made history

The Assurance crooner became the first African artiste to hit the Atlanta Golden Spike at a multipurpose stadium

The father of three was spotted proudly climbing the podium in a t-shirt and jeans trousers with a wooden hammer

Davido has become the first African celebrity to perform the Major League Soccer club, Atlanta United’s pre-match ritual.

Davido hammers the Golden spike at the Mercedes-Benz stadium. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido, the Golden Spike Hitter

The Nigerian singer was invited to hit the Golden Spike, a ritual which is done before games held at the Mercedez Benz Stadium by MLS team Atlanta United.

Davido shared videos of the moment on his social media pages and it showed him and his manager Asa Asika at the stadium.

Donned in a t-shirt and trousers, the singer wore a cap as he climbed up a podium to hit the spike. While he was climbing, thousands of white people at the stadium were heard screaming happily.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions

baby_mojisola:

"I so much love this man die."

the10xcoach:

"Burna would soon give speeches how he did same 3 years ago."

nnekwu_nwa:

"Grammy on the way for David. He doesn't quit."

ulomaodenigbo:

"No other musician Like David in African argue with your late Dad."

dopedjdbs:

"More wins my darling... Congratulations."

ekua_paula_:

"Davido is worldwide. haters will hate, potatoes will patate. Baddest."

supremosplash:

"Gather here if you love Obo."

agesferrari:

"Kanye west watching live."

fademii_xx:

"Gather here let’s take selfie if u love obo. u can’t just hate obo."

Surprise appearance

Source: Legit.ng