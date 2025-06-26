The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has hiked its petrol prices again, from N915 in Lagos to N925 per litre

The latest price increase comes a few days after the national oil company increased its PMS prices nationwide

An investigation on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, showed that retail stations under the NNPC in Lagos displayed N925 as their new PMS prices

After increasing petrol prices on June 24, 2025, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has raised its petrol prices to N925 per litre in Lagos, from N915.

The new increase comes barely two days after the state oil firm increased its PMS prices nationwide, following the steps of the 650,000 bpd-capacity Dangote Refinery.

NNPC petrol price now N925 per litre

Findings showed that NNPC raised petrol prices to N925 per litre at its retail stations in parts of Lagos, including Fin NIger in the Iba area of Lagos, and Igando.

Oil marketers recently adjusted their prices as the volatility in the crude oil market, caused by the Middle tension, continued.

NNPC adjusts pump prices in major cities

Retail outlets under the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) have also raised their pump prices to N945 per litre in Abuja, effective Monday, June 23, 2024.

The latest price increase by the NNPC marks a new rise of N45 in Abuja and N35 in Lagos, respectively, from N870 and N910 per litre.

Similarly, independent marketers increased their prices by N60 per litre from N895 to N955 in Abuja, while their costs ranged from N915 to N950, depending on the station and the marketer.

Dangote Refinery’s mega plans

A prior report by Legit.ng revealed that the Dangote Refinery increased its ex-depot price for petrol to N880 per litre

Before this, the mega refinery had announced plans to commence nationwide fuel distribution, offering free logistics and credit facilities.

The Lekki-based refinery also said it acquired 4,000 CNG-powered trucks to boost its nationwide fuel distribution plans.

However, downstream players such as the Petroleum Products Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) disclosed that the refinery’s planned distribution plans could lead to a monopoly in the industry and may cause massive job losses.

Marketers seek clarity on Dangote’s plans

Also, the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) asked the refinery management to clarify its planned nationwide distribution plans for petrol and diesel.

Energy policy analysts have said the refinery’s plan could change the landscape with potential benefits for end-users.

Meanwhile, the current petrol price hike by the NNPC is still lower than the one sold at Dangote Refinery partner stations, such as MRS, Heyden, AP, and other outlets.

Investigation revealed that MRS is selling its PMS at N930 per litre, the same as other filling stations dispensing Dangote petrol.

Marketers protest diesel price hike at Port Harcourt refinery

Legit.ng earlier reported that petroleum marketers on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, protested against what they called a continuous hike in diesel prices at the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The marketers, under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), suspended operations and demanded that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) reverse the latest price increase.

According to reports, depot officials increased diesel prices to N1,130 per litre, from N980 on existing loading tickets.

