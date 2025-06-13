Esabod has made a video about Nigerian singer Portable, addressing a feud between them that she didn't disclose

In the clip, she made some allegations about the singer and his mother, while also making incantations against him

Fans were not impressed with the video, they taunted Esabod and shared their thoughts on her remarks

Media personality, Esther Aboderin Esabod, has made a video about Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, addressing a feud between them. In a video making the rounds online, Esabod claimed that Portable used his mother for money rituals. She suggested that it was because of the alleged ritual that he misbehaves.

The blogger also criticized Portable’s appearance, claiming that he was using filters in all his videos, as his looks were "nothing to write home about."

Esabod speaks about Portable attitude towards his colleague. Photo credit@esabodofficial/@portabelbabey

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Esabod added that Portable would continue to move from one problem to another while making incantations against him.

Esabod speaks about Portable's attitude

In the recording, Esabod pointed out that the singer, who recently dragged a clergyman, had insulted everyone who had helped him.

Portable's fans react to what Esabod said about him. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

She mentioned Olamide, Davido, and Saheed Osupa, saying that Saheed Osupa was older than his father.

The media personality further claimed that she had taken all of the music star’s glory. In her words:

"You used your mother for money rituals, that’s why you’re misbehaving like a mad person. You’ve insulted everyone who helped you. You insulted Olamide, who launched you into the limelight. You’ve insulted Davido and even Saheed Osupa, who is older than your father’s father. Who am I that you wouldn’t insult? You will not have peace of mind, and it won’t get better for you. You’ll move from case to case. You asked me for money, and when I refused, you started abusing me."

See the video here:

Reactions trails Esabod's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video made by Esabod about Portable. Here are comments below:

@adeee reacted:

"Esabod and Portable don enter same trouser. Thank God na the two of them get mouth. We will enjoy the show."

@je_ssy4577 shared:

"This woman self no be good example na all her personal part dey online very swollen."

@ace_dior101 commented:

"Make June do fast dey go abeg. My eyes have seen enough, my ears have heard enough."

@ace_dior101 reacted:

"That woman has said too much. Such allegation are grievous. Anyway, Portable too no get shame at all."

@a_90s.chicc said:

"Make una leave my Elizabeth Joyce for me o. Make una no look for him trouble"

Do2dtun reacts to Portable, Osupa's feud

Legit.ng previously reported that Do2dtun joined the league of celebrities who reacted to Portable-Saheed Osupa's saga.

He shared a series of tweets and marvelled at the boldness of the young singer. Dot2dun warned Portable and shared what would happen to him if the veteran singer catches him.

The media personality also stated that he was not comfortable with what Portable had done.

Source: Legit.ng