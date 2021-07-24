Singer and songwriter Peruzzi has got Nigerians talking about him over a recent action towards his fans

The singer was scheduled to perform at an event but he kept people waiting and was not sober about it

A young man identified as a hypeman working in the club confirmed the event and referred to Peruzzi as a rude person

A video showing the moment singer Peruzzi angrily walked out of his fans at a nightclub.

Peruzzi walks out on his fans. Photos: @peruzzi_vibes

Source: Instagram

Unapologetic Peruzzi

According to online reports, the singer was billed to perform at a nightclub in Osogbo, Osun state, but he arrived late at the place.

It was reported that he arrived at 4:17 am, the early hours of the morning, to angry waiting fans who then asked him to apologise.

The singer was said to have angrily left the event and broke the club's mic.

Watch the video below:

A young man said to be the hypeman of the club confirmed the story. According to him, Peruzzi ordered his men to shoot at him.

Watch him speak below:

Reactions

_fauzeey:

"I don’t blame him. It’s the crowd that waited till 4:17 am I blame."

andyblayz:

"That was unprofessional."

deemayor2:

"Pride!! Even Your boss David No go behave like that."

jerrbernard:

"Peruzzi should apologize? Someone that is always loooooooosing control!"

kosh_toms:

"These artists go through stress, if you’re on the outside, you won’t understand, but he was a bit extreme."

andyblayz:

"Glad he was booed and yelled out to go! Keep ur unprofessionalism in 30gb camp not here! Those fans made u!"

oluseyesteven:

"They easily forget who made them."

The day my life changed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peruzzi talks about meeting Davido.

In an interview with TV host, Nancy Isime, the entertainer mentioned that the day he finally got access to the father of three was the day his life changed.

Peruzzi continued by saying that he got connected to Davido through Chioma who is reportedly his cousin.

The funny part of the encounter was the way he held on to the DMW boss' hand during the handshake.

Source: Legit.ng