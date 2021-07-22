Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Ezi has been dragged from time to time over his lifestyle especially since he is dating Temi Otedola

The singer who clocked 30 recently shared photos of himself chilling from what seemed to be a private resort

While fans of the entertainer hailed him, a follower identified as Evans called him out for pretending to be a big man

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian singer Mr Eazi recently had to establish his status with a follower who tried to drag him on social media.

The entertainer who clocked 30 on July 19 shared photos of himself chilling and sipping wine in what appeared to be a private resort.

Mr Eazi shares photo on social media Photo credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

While Mr Eazi's fans took to the comment section to hail and gas him up, a particular man identified as Evans was clearly not impressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Evans, the singer likes forming like a big man. Eazi did not hesitate to reply, saying that he does not form and he is indeed a big man.

See the exchange sighted below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerians react

Eazi's reply to the follower got people talking, read some of the comments sighted below:

Crazeclown:

"People wey know eazi know say he is a very BIG MAN. Business smart man."

Angeldominic_official:

"E for energy!"

Onyikimorah:

"Mr eazi is actually very Rich. He is just underrated Cus his girlfriend his Rich too."

Iam_horpeyhemi:

"Zero cap. This guy no just get problem."

Daplus2013:

"For real. Dude knows his worth."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Mr Eazi joins Temi in TikTok video

Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and her man Mr Eazi got Nigerians laughing on social media. Temi shared a video on her social media page to celebrate her lover on the occasion of his 30th birthday.

In the TikTok video, Temi who donned a black outfit stood in front of the singer who hugged her from the back.

He was then heard miming a voice asking his audience what they think he would do if he did not win. Mr Eazi then said he guesses people will never know.

Source: Legit