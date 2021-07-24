A young Kenyan lady has renounced feminism after missing out on marriage and childbearing; she could be seen breaking down in a video

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the lady said she is so desperate for a husband because she's currently depressed

The unidentified lady promised to be an obedient wife, adding that she is no longer a feminist; many have reacted to the touching video

What many on social media didn't realise is that the young lady was actually fooling them with the video that happens to be a skit

A video has emerged on social media in which a young Kenyan lady could be seen renouncing feminism as she broke down in tears.

The video which was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja is actually a skit but the young lady succeeded in fooling many social media users.

The Kenyan lady said she is desperately in search of a husband because she has missed out on marriage and childbearing.

The young lady said she's desperately in search of a husband. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

According to the lady, she is so jealous of women whose husbands are faithful and take good care of them.

In her words:

"I missed out on marriage and on children and now I'm at a point in my life like I'm so bitter, I'm so jealous of people who are married and so happy because their husbands don't cheat on them. Men are just the best. Right now is when I'm realising that I can't do without them."

The kind of man she said she is searching for

The young lady said she doesn't care if the man is rich or poor, tall or short, adding that all she wants is a man who is breathing.

She said:

"I don't care if you are rich or poor, tall, dark handsome, ugly, I don't care, as long as you are a man and breathing. That's the only qualification I need because I'm just so desperate for a husband. I've got a lot of depression around me."

The young lady promised to be obedient to her husband, adding that she would bear his children and wash his clothes.

Reactions trail the video

@mz__oma said:

"My dear don’t cry. It’s good you came to the realization. You will see your husband."

@onyenku1 commented:

"The truth still remains marriage is the most beautiful thing in this life don’t play yourself."

@sir_eltee wrote:

"May God grant her heart desire and give her what she truly wants. It must have been really hard for her to gather the courage to make this video."

@uniport_connect said:

"You’re a misandrist ma’am not a feminist."

