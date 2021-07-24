Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom is set to submit the state's #EndSARS report to the National Economic Council for implementation

The National Economic Council (NEC) is presided over by Nigeria's Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN

NEC comprises the 36 state governors, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, minister of finance, secretary to the government of the federation, among others

Uyo - Governor Udom Emmanuel has promised to present the Akwa Ibom state judicial panel of inquiry report to review on police brutality popularly referred to as #EndSARS, to the National Economic Council, NEC, for implementation.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Akwa Ibom state governor noted that the governor stated this on Friday, July 23 while receiving the panel's report from the chairman, Justice Ifiok Ukana (rtd).

Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel had taken the issue on the front-burner. Photo credit: Udom Emmanuel

He also appreciated the intellectual industry and physical energy invested in the production of the report.

Panel hailed for work on the #EndSARS protests

The governor further expressing the deep gratitude of his administration to the Justice Ukana-led panel for the excellent work done by them, which he noted will ensure radical reforms, justice, rule of law, and an effective, efficient, result-oriented, and people centered policing.

Speaking earlier, Justice Ukana thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve on the panel, recounting that the procedure adopted by the panel in the discharge of their responsibilities and stated that every police officer (serving or retired) who was petitioned, was served the petition and given time and facility to enter their defence, in order to grant them a fair hearing.

Justice Ukana noted that their work is documented in a 4 volume report, which he presented to the governor and appreciated Governor Emmanuel for the quality selection of members, who according to him, have made their mark in their different callings.

He highlighted some of the recommendations made by the panel, which he admonished should be implemented to forestall a reoccurrence of such civil unrest, and further appreciated the governor for the support given the panel all through their work.

Present with him were members of the panel which included; Ms. Manti Umoh who represented the Civil Society Organization and Protesters Representative, Mr. Harry Udoh.

Others were Barr. Bassey Essien; senior retired police officer, Barr. Omen Bassey who served as youth representative, Comrade Aniedi Michael, who served as a student leader, and Mfon Edemekong Esq of the ministry of justice who served as secretary.

Justice Ukana also informed the state government of the demise of the representative of the human rights commission, Mr. Tony Iji who passed on recently.

Members of the Akwa Ibom state executive council, chairmen of boards and commissions, permanent secretaries, and heads of extra ministerial departments were present at the report presentation.

