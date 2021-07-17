The Ikot Oku Ikono Flyover, with 16 meters dual carriageway in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital has been commissioned

Uyo - Former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed satisfaction with the performance of Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

Obasanjo stated that the governor has brought his sterling experience as a banker and resourceful manager of finance to bear in the governance of the state.

Obasanjo praised Governor Emmanuel for do so much with lean resources

Obasanjo made the commendation on Friday, July 16 while commissioning the Ikot Oku Ikono Flyover, with 16 meters dual carriageway in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

The inauguration of the flyover was witnessed by the political class, captains of industry, and persons across all walks of life.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Akwa Ibom state government quoted Obasanjo as saying:

“I am particularly happy that the background you had before taking up this job which is how to manage finances and how to manage the economy you are putting to good use here in your state.”

Governor Emmanuel speaks

Addressing the gathering, Governor Udom Emmanuel expressed appreciation to God for the wisdom to actualize the project given the lean resources to the benefit of Akwa Ibom people and called on youths to support the government by protecting the facilities.

He announced the inauguration of the next phase of projects in the state, as part of his promise to develop the state.

Recall that the Akwa Ibom state government on Sunday, June 13 took delivery of two new aircraft – the Airbus A220 series – a new addition to the fleet of Ibom Air.

Ibom Air, a wholly-owned airline by the state government, now has seven aircraft in its fleet with its latest additions.

The two aircraft touched down at about 3 p.m. at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, watched by a large crowd of Akwa Ibom residents and dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom state commissioner of special duties, Rt. Hon. Okpolupm Etteh has revealed that Governor Emmanuel is committed to the timely completion of work at the Maintenance, Repairs, and Overhaul facility at the Uyo airport.

The facility is expected to enhance the status of the airport as an internationally recognised gateway.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Rt. Hon. Etteh said Governor Emmanuel's administration was fully aware of the strategic advantage it will accord the state and nation in the sub-Saharan aviation sector.

