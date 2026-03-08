A Nigerian lady has cried out bitterly on social media after her friend was robbed of her phones and defrauded

According to the lady, the thieves succeeded in stealing money from two bank accounts but couldn't gain access to the other two

Massive reactions trailed the emotional tweet as social media users stormed the comments to express anger

A disturbing incident of theft and fraud has left a Nigerian lady in pain, sparking outrage from many on social media.

The lady had her phones stolen, and the thieves exploited the opportunity to drain her bank accounts.

Lady reacts as thieves break into her friend's bank accounts except two. Photo credit: @olawalaramiee/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady loses money to thieves

The story was shared by the victim's friend @olawalaramiee on X, and it quickly gained attention, with many expressing their anger and sympathy.

It was alleged that the thieves had managed to access two of her bank accounts, stealing nearly 3 million naira, but were thwarted when they tried to access her other accounts.

According to the victim's friend, the victim had her cards with her, which she used to check her account balances after the theft incident .

The security measures on her other accounts, including OPAY and PIGGYVEST, reportedly prevented further losses thought their strict security protocol.

The lady narrated:

"They pickpocket my friend amd moved all her money from her moniepoint business account, and fidelity (savings). Almost 3 million! The only account they could not access was her OPAY and PIGGYVEST cos of the security! omoooooooooooooo. She was even with her cards oo and it was her cards she used to check balance for fidelity! everything zero."

Lady shares how thieves break into her friend's bank accounts except two. Photo credit: @olawalaramiee/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as lady loses money to thieves

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the heartbreaking theft incident.

Davion said:

"How could they even acess her moniepoint and fidelity?? I heard their security is very strong sorry to your friend."

Tolut said:

"The amount of security @OPay_NG has it’s scary. I just activate something I don’t even understand some days ago. Like 500 per year or so. For transaction not made by me and I just have to report it and it would be returned in 24hrs."

Grateful Builder said:

"This is why you should always lock your sim itself. Enter you switch off phone or remove your sim, you need to enter a passcode before it starts working again."

Sarah Doyin said:

"Piggyvest that will ask your security question before you even move your own money. And I think one other thing is probably she has locked her money inside piggyvest and nothing would make them release until the date."

Therchas said:

"Opay dey secured to be honest. If Dem no see ur face for transaction na blocking straight."

Akinbami added:

"Nod your head" good. "Open your mouth" good. You think say opay no get sense bah , sorry about your friend's loss."

Source: Legit.ng