A Kenyan journalist working with CNN, Larry Madowo, has sparked conversations online after expressing frustration over the cost of obtaining a Nigerian visa.

Madowo shared his concerns in a post on Instagram, where he highlighted what he described as an imbalance in travel policies between Nigeria and his country, Kenya.

According to him, Nigerian citizens can enter Kenya without a visa, while Kenyan passport holders are required to pay a fee to visit Nigeria.

Kenyan journalist speaks about Nigeria's visa application

The journalist explained that he had to pay about $80 to obtain a Nigerian single-entry visa despite the fact that the official visa itself costs significantly less.

“Nigerians don't need a visa to come to Kenya, but as a Kenyan passport holder, I'm still paying $80 for a single-entry visa,” he wrote.

Madowo further broke down the cost, stating that the visa itself costs about $25, but applicants must also pay an additional $50 application fee and $5 to the payment provider when applying online.

He also claimed that even when applicants request a multiple-entry visa, they sometimes end up receiving a single-entry visa instead.

In his words:

"'Giant of Africa,' it dey fall my hand o. Even if you apply for a multiple-entry visa, you're getting a single-entry visa. The visa itself is just $25, but you're paying $50 for applying online and another $5 for the payment provider."

In a humorous but critical tone, the journalist added:

“Giant of Africa. Nigeria no dey carry last, but you're carrying last in terms of visa openness for other Africans.”

Madowo also joked that many Kenyans like himself simply want to visit Nigeria to experience its culture and cuisine, mentioning popular Nigerian foods like eba and amala.

He said:

"We just want come chop eba and amala soup, and promote for you. Is it too much to ask?"

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Kenyan journalist's visa application ordeal

Some of the comments are below.

litiapendo wrote:

"I concur with you Larry. I hope they'll do something about that."

elayneokaya stated:

"I paid $150 for a single entry visa. There should be reciprocity. Countries that do not let us in visa-free should also get no visa free access. The fees should also match."

stephbusari commented:

"They should give you free visa on the basis of your pidgin alone ooo Larry."

arnoldjuju said:

"Again, it makes absolutely no sense that travelling within Africa as an African is such a nuisance."

