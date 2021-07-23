Singer Lyta's baby mama Kemi Ayorinde has declared that what God cannot do does not exist as she shared a testimony online

The mother of one stated that she carried out a test to know if she's free from the disease she contracted from the singer

Some Nigerians seem tired of the baby mama's posts about Lyta on social media as they told her to rest

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Singer Lyta's baby mama Kemi Ayorinde recently shared a piece of good news with her followers on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Singer Lyta's baby mama says she's free from STD she contracted from him. Photos: @kemiayorinde, @official_lyta

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Free from STD

According to Kemi, after one year and seven months of tests and treatment, she received the news that she's finally free from the STD she contracted from her ex-boyfriend singer Lyta.

The mother of one also noted that her son didn't contract it while she was carrying him in her womb. Kemi stated that receiving the news two days before her child clocked one was the greatest gift she got.

Read her full statement below:

Lyta's baby mama shares great news. Photo: @kemiayorinde

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions from social media users

jotham.fd:

"Lyta go don tire for him life. Everyday when him wake up, him no go know the one this girl go you use expose am. She get like 85 of him secret for hand. Pray for LYTA."

teeto_olayeni:

"Weldon Girl. A step at a time, you will definitely heal completely."

slamhitfactory:

"Before you run day born pikin up and down hope u day see?"

ernieorganicskincare:

"Make this girl rest."

miezoflagos:

"Abeg make them get out jare."

mosfashiontrends:

"You will post anything fake on social media just to trend..who cares about ur std."

abycandi:

"Keep using him for clout, you're doing well."

Kemi Ayorinde makes a vow

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lyta's baby mama said she would not let go of their grudge.

The mother of one stated that she is surprised at the audacity of Lyta telling her to forgive and forget his wrongdoings.

The mother of one stated that the Monalisa crooner didn't even apologise for the pain he caused her but expects her to just forgive him.

In a post on Kemi's Instagram page, she disclosed that she would be holding on to the feeling of resentment until she dies.

Source: Legit