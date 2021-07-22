The embattled Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho, is on the verge of knowing what will befall him

Igboho and his German wife are said to be interrogated by security operatives in Benin Republic in Cotonou

After the questioning, the secessionist will be taken to the Cour d’Appel for the much-awaited extradition hearing

Cotonou, Benin Republic - Emerging reports indicate that officials of the Beninoise government have started interrogating Sunday Igboho and his German wife at the Brigade criminelle in Cotonou.

A judicial source who spoke with BBC Pidgin without revealing his identity confirmed this on Thursday, July 22.

The judicial official said the prosecutor will decide what will follow if Igboho is found innocent (Photo: Sunday Igboho)

The Yoruba activist is expected to proceed to the Cour d’Appel in Cotonou where his case will be tried by a judge.

As part of the hearing, the court will debate on the international arrest warrant issued against Igboha and grant it if found to be in order.

Chances of acquittal for Igboho

However, The Nation gathered that if it is established that the activist did not commit any of the alleged crimes in Benin Republic, the prosecutor will determine the next line of action.

Sunday Igboho: Ooni takes crucial decision, sends message to Yoruba leaders

Recall that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, had inaugurated a 28-member committee of southwest leaders to objectively look into the Igboho saga.

Akin Osuntokun, the committee coordinator, on Thursday, July 22, disclosed that the panel will investigate issues surrounding the activist's ordeals.

Osuntokun disclosed that the committee had been set up in June, adding that it is only a coincidence that the news is coming on the heels of Igboho's arrest.

He said:

“The Ooni of Ife inaugurated an advisory council comprising eminent Yoruba sons and daughters across the political spectrum. It is called the Ooni Caucus.

“The inauguration ceremony had been scheduled over a month ago and it is just an accident that it coincided with reports of Sunday Igboho’s arrest in Cotonou.

"Nonetheless, the council is actively interested in the new development and would appropriately respond in the nearest future.”

