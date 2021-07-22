Apart from being one of the few Nigerians who always makes Africa's exclusive rich list for having a networth that sits in billions of naira, Femi Otedola has a great fashion side.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The former chairman of Forte Oil PLC has a fashion sense that will make heads turn at any occasion he appears in which is also complemented with his towering stature.

Legit.ng highlights four of those moments the big philanthropist showcased great sense of fashion as he steps out.

Otedola's unique fashion makes him stand out from any crowd Photo Credit: @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

1. Femi Otedola dripping in a casual outfit in Monaco

Femi Otedola loves to travel and in each of these travels, he tries not to be caught 'unfresh.'

In an Instagram post on his page announcing his trip from London to Monaco, the man looked simple but yet classy in a casual wear.

Social media users gushed about his look with many wondering how one can dress so simple and yet look dope.

He was captured rocking sandals on normal top and pants while striking a gentlemanly pose.

2. Otedola looking dapper at wife's birthday

At the birthday celebration of his wife Nana Otedola, one cannot help but notice the businessman looking all dapper in a cream-like suit.

In an Instagram post on his page he tagged birthday shakedown, Femi shared family photos as they spent time with the celebrant.

3. Otedola on shorts

3. Otedolta in another Instagram post shared photos from his time out with his daughter, Temi Otedola and her boyfriend singer, Mr eazi.

The 58-year-old was on shorts this time and still looked nice.

4. Otedola in hood

If you haven't seen a billionaire in hood then you have got to appreciate Otedola in one.

In another Monaco visit as shared on his Instagram page, Otedola looked younger as he rocked a hood.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Femi Otedola meets with DJ Cuppy's dogs for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about Femi Otedola's reaction when he finally met DJ Cuppy's dogs.

In the video shared, Dudu and Funfun seemed excited as they were spotted jumping around. The dogs also looked friendly as they were seen following the family's butler despite meeting him for the first time.

While Otedola was calling the dogs to come to him, they were walking around and enjoying the large space.

Source: Legit