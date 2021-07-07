Musician DJ Cuppy's dogs Dudu and Funfun have finally met the billionaire father of their owner

A video was recently posted on their official IG page showing the moment they visited Femi Otedola in his home

The dogs were spotted jumping around as they looked excited with the lovely people surrounding them

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

DJ Cuppy's dogs Dudu and Funfun are having the fun of their lives as they recently shared a video on their Instagram page.

After a few months of being with DJ Cuppy, they have finally met their 'granddad' Femi Otedola.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

DJ Cuppy's dogs visit Femi Otedola. Photos: @dudupoms

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Femi Otedola meets DJ Cuppy's dogs

In the video shared, Dudu and Funfun seemed excited as they were spotted jumping around. The dogs also looked friendly as they were seen following the family's butler despite meeting him for the first time.

While Otedola was calling the dogs to come to him, they were walking around and enjoying the large space.

Watch the sweet video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Fans hail the cute dogs

The followers of DJ Cuppy's dogs had nice things to say about their video.

dr_olabimpe:

"Adorables."

kemisanni:

"Cute."

therealesthereduh_backup:

"Good to see u dupoms grandpa."

brandsoutlet05:

"What kind of dog sound is grandpa making?"

tommy_aiyegbusi:

"Good babies."

lawrence.oladele.14:

"Pup Cakes Say hi to papa."

jephthah.ayofe:

"Grandpa welcomes you."

Anthony Joshua and DJ Cuppy's dogs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the two dogs met popular boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

DJ Cuppy donned a sleeveless gown, her signature pink wig with shades as she held her babies beside the boxer who had temporarily paused a game of chess to stroke and play with the dogs.

Taking to the caption, the singer simply announced that Joshua met her babies, and at the end of the video, they planted kisses on each other's cheeks.

Source: Legit