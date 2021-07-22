A man has got many people talking on social media as he marked his grandma's birthday in an adorable fashion

The singer named Canaan Nyathi treated his grandma like a queen as they embarked on a ride to town in his N60.7 million BMW i8 plug-in hybrid sports car

In an in-car video Canaan shared, the old woman gushed about the ride, describing the experience as synonymous to being in an aeroplane

A man gave his grandma a special treat on her birthday that caused uproar on social media.

The singer named Canaan Nyathi cruised the town with the old woman in his exotic BMW i8 plug-in hybrid sports car which Carbuzz reports is priced at $147,500 (N60.7 million).

Both grandmother and grandchild enjoyed the ride in the sleek car Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Canaan Nyathi

Source: Facebook

A video he shared on his Facebook page showed the moment he helped the woman into the seat of the whip like a gentleman.

The elated woman described the experience in the car as flying in an aeroplane.

Social media users hail the man for his gesture

Phindi Lethoko said:

"Many more blessings to you boy. Not many remember ogogo when they drive such cars. Big ups to you!! HAPPY TO GOGO."

Simon Khanyile wrote:

"Those are blessings my brother she really said she feels like she is in a plane Private Jet is coming."

Octovia Nonyane stated:

"Happy birthday gogo and your ride that felt like you in an aeroplane."

Nkomi Mahafa commented:

"Happy birthday to your mom man of God may she receive more grace from God and may you receive more blessings for spoiling her."

Queen Waga Mathatho remarked:

"Happy belated birthday to gogo.

"I wish I could get the same ride nd pamper for my birthday on the 30th."

90-year-old granny stunned on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the cute moment a granny is surprised on her 90th birthday.

Her reaction was priceless when her children and grandchildren arrived with a trumpeter who sang a birthday song for her.

The grandmother was given gifts and money and she prayed that her kids and grandkids would also be celebrated as they celebrated her. She urged them to draw close to God so as to inherit his kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng News