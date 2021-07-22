England captain Harry Kane could be on his way to Premier League champions Manchester City this summer

The Etihad landlords are looking for a replacement for Sergio Aguero who has gone to Spanish giants Barcelona

Harry Kane is currently on holiday having played for England at the 2020 EURO tournament won by Italy

Manchester City who are reigning Premier League champions have reportedly offered fellow EPL campaigners Tottenham four of their players for the chance to sign striker Harry Kane.

The Citizens are aware how important Harry Kane is at Tottenham and they are ready to commit themselves into a deal that would convince Spurs' chiefs in taking a look at their offer.

Following the departure of Sergio Aguero who is now with Barcelona, Manchester City are looking for a replacement for the Argentine and they see Harry Kane worthy enough of leading their attack at the Etihad.

According to the report on UK Sun, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva are the four players Manchester City chiefs would allow Spurs eggheads to pick one from and cash for the transfer of Harry Kane.

Harry Kane's intention

The England captain on the other hand is willing to leave Premier League side Tottenham following his inability to win any title at the club for years.

Harry Kane believes moving to another big club will help his quest to lift a major silverware in his football career having recently lost the 2020 EURO to Italy.

However, the 27-year-old still has three more years on his contract with Tottenham and Spurs will only accept big offer for him to leave.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester City are on the verge of signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa after reportedly gearing up to trigger the 25-year old’s release clause.

The Citizens, according to reports, have agreed personal terms with the talented attacker and a bid is now imminent.

Pep Guardiola is a long-time admirer of Grealish and has been quoted in the past describing the midfielder as “one of the best attackers in the league”.

With the new season on the horizon, The Athletic reports that Grealish could be City’s first major signing of the summer as he is also interested in a move to Manchester City.

Aston Villa are reluctant to let their star man go but if the release clause is triggered, they will have little choice but to start to look for potential replacements.

