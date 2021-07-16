Manchester City have upped their pursuit for Jack Grealish in stunning new reports

The Citizens are ready to trigger Grealish’s release clause which would leave Aston Villa with no option but to allow the attacker to leave

Aston Villa value Grealish at about £100m and would not want anything below that

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa after reportedly gearing up to trigger the 25-year old’s release clause.

Jack Grealish has been under City's radar for the longest time.

The Citizens, according to reports, have agreed personal terms with the talented attacker and a bid is now imminent.

Pep Guardiola is a long-time admirer of Grealish and has been quoted in the past describing the midfielder as “one of the best attackers in the league”.

With the new season on the horizon, The Athletic reports that Grealish could be City’s first major signing of the summer as he is also interested in a move to Manchester City.

Aston Villa are reluctant to let their star man go but if the release clause is triggered, they will have little choice but to start to look for potential replacements.

While the exact figure of the release clause is not clear, Villa are believed to want a fee around the region of £100m for Grealish.

At the moment, City are extremely confident about landing Grealish and reports have it that the club are ready to trigger his release clause.

Grealish is currently on holiday after a grueling Euro 2020 which saw his England side lose the final to Italy.

He made a handful of appearances for Gareth Southgate’s side but was often overlooked for the likes of Mason Mount, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling in attack.

In the Premier League last season, Grealish netted six goals and got 12 assists in a stellar campaign for the Villains, who finished the season in 11th place.

He still has four years left on his contract with Aston Villa, a club where he has spent his entire career thus far.

"I wanted to take a penalty"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jack Grealish has hit back at Roy Keane who blamed him for not taking responsibility during England's shoot-out loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Mirror reports.

There have been controversies surrounding why Bukayo Saka was given the task of that magnitude at the European Championships final at the Wembley Stadium.

The 19-year-old missed his opportunity from nine yards courtesy of a brilliant save from Gianluigi Donnarumma as the Azzurris became European champions for the second time.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho had earlier missed their respective spot-kicks but Saka's slip was decisive to Italy winning the cup.

Only captain Harry Kane and defender Harry Maguire were the two Englishmen that converted their penalties.

