Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state is leading by example as he seeks to promote entrepreneurship and patronage of locally made goods

The Abia state governor who enrolled as a student at a footwear company has now reportedly produced a pair of sandals

Since emerging as the southeastern state's number one citizen in 2015, Ikpeazu said he has been wearing only footwear and clothes made in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Join a community of CEOs, founders, and decision-makers: subscribe for a free monthly business newsletter Digital Talks and succeed BIG!

Umuahia, Abia state - Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia state has displayed the first pair of sandals he reportedly made months after enrolling as a student of an Aba-based Footwear Academy, BBC Pidgin reported.

In an interactive session with journalists, the governor presented the pair of sandals as he beamed with smiles, Daily Trust also stated.

Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia state, has reportedly made a pair of sandals after enrolling as a student of an Aba-based Footwear Academy. Photo credit: Abia state government

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Ikpeazu had announced his enrollment in the academy in May.

At the time of his enrollment, he had urged Nigerians to patronise made in Nigeria products as a way of boosting the economy.

He had said since he came into power in 2015, he has been wearing only locally made footwear and clothes.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has reportedly made a pair of sandals as he promotes patronage of locally made goods. Photo credit: Abia state government

Source: Facebook

AfDB provides $50m to finance Nigerian entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19

Female entrepreneurs in Nigeria will receive financial support from African Development Bank (AfDB) as the lender provides $50 million for their businesses.

AfDB said the funds will be used to mitigate the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which had impacted the revenue of Nigerian businesses since 2020.

The money will be given to women-led businesses operating in sectors like agribusiness, manufacturing, healthcare and renewable energy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Young Nigerians create platform to help businesses get funding

Meanwhile, two young Nigerians, Jude Dike and William Okafor, have created a funding platform, GetEquity, to assist small businesses get the funds they need and allow investors see available startup to invest in.

To start, GetEquity has secured a six figure capital from African investment firm, GreenHouse Capital.

The pre-seed funding is expected to boost the venture platform's liquidity. GetEquity will also allow investors to have a stake in startups listed on the platform in exchange for cash as low as $10 that will be used to grow cash-starved businesses.

Source: Legit.ng