GetEquity has obtained undisclosed amount from investor, GreenHouse Capital, in order to establish its presence in Nigeria's tech market

The company founded by Jude Dike and William Okafor, allows investors to invest in Nigerian tech company in need of financial support

Any interested investor, either individual or venture capital, can purchase equity in listed startups on GetEquity for as low as $10

Jude Dike and William Okafor have created a funding platform, GetEquity, to assist small businesses get the funds they need, and allow investors see available startup to invest in.

To start, GetEquity secured a six figure capital from African investment firm, GreenHouse Capital. This pre-seed funding is expected to boost venture platform's liquidity.

GetEquity will allow investors have a stake in startups listed on the platform in exchange for cash as low as $10 that will be used to grow cash-starved businesses.

Jude Dike (R) and William Okafor (L), founders of GetEquity. Photo: Getequity.io

Already, startups like Breeze, Onboardly, Nguvu Health, Fluidcoins, and WeMove Technologies have been listed on GetEquity in order to position themselves for interested investors.

In a statement on his website, GetEquity stated:

"GetEquity allows investors to find, create, and diversify investment portfolios by accessing new investment opportunities, trade-in digital security assets, invest in local SMEs, and improve liquidity."

What GreenHouse and GetEquity said about partnership

According to GreenHouse Capital's Bunmi Akinyemiju, who is the founding partner of the investment firm, GetEquity has keyed into his company's mission to increase access to African budding startups.

Akinyemiju said the idea of founders backing founders is also an initiative that GreenHouse Capital support and want to be involved in.

He also said GetEquity will enable:

"larger investment rounds, faster closes, and an overall raising of the international profile of the African startup space."

Jude, co-founder of GetEquity, said the financing status quo of startups is being disrupted by his company. He said the venture platform will serve underfunded and underserved startups.

