Due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the African Development Bank says it will provide financial support to small businesses owned by women

Over $50 million and $200,000 Grant's will be given to female entrepreneurs operating within the Nigerian business environment

AfDB partnered with Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa initiative and the Women Entrepreneurship Finance Initiative to provide the grant

Female entrepreneurs in Nigeria will receive financial support from African Development Bank (AfDB) as the lender provides $50 million for their businesses.

AfDB said the funds will be used to alleviate the negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic which had impacted revenue of Nigerian businesses since 2020.

The $50 million will be given to women-led businesses operating in sectors like agribusiness, manufacturing, healthcare and renewable energy.

What you should know

With the help of Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa initiative and the Women Entrepreneurship Finance Initiative, AfDB will also provide $200,000 grant.

The $50 million loan will be distributed by Nigerian financial institution, First City Monument Bank on behalf of AfDB, which is led by a Nigerian, Akinwunmi Adesina.

AfDB contributes to poverty alleviation on the African continent, and assist in funding economic and social development, hence, the financial assistance for women-owned businesses.

The bank is focusing on women in developing country because they are largely underserved in global financial opportunities.

