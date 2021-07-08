BBNaija Pepper Dem star Gedoni Ekpata recently took a walk down memory lane to recall how the show changed his life

The reality star took to his Instagram page to celebrate his woman Khafi Kareem whom he met on the show

Gedoni shared a throwback photo while appreciating the organisers of the show for helping him to meet the love of his life

BBNaija star Gedoni Ekpata has taken to his social media page to celebrate two years of meeting his wife Khafi Kareem on the Pepper Dem show.

Gedoni recalled how they both walked into the house without knowing that they would be walking into each other's lives forever.

BBNaija Gedoni celebrates his meeting anniversary with Khafi. Photos: @gedoni

Source: Instagram

Gedoni marks two years anniversary

According to the reality star, it's been two years of fun, friendship, arguments, agreements and disagreements. He also noted that they have supported and encouraged themselves over the years.

Appreciating his wife for bringing sunshine into his life, Gedoni said he couldn't have prayed for a gift like her but God in His wisdom orchestrated their beautiful union.

"I’d like to say two years down and forever to go but permit me to say; two years down and everyday to go, cause I pick you everyday. I’ll love you and will love on you everyday my love."

Check out his post below:

Fans and friends celebrate the couple

iamlucyedet:

"Congratulations dearies!! Wishing you both the very best and many more years to come."

lalaakindoju:

"My darlings."

callme_frodd:

"Congratulations Home Boy @gedoni @acupofkhafi Na your anniversary and kids I go use now they know how long I go BBN."

mcmbakara:

"My own people, I celebrate grace."

oysof:

"Much love to both of you! Here’s to forever and a day."

iamdimplesbabes:

"Congrats."

dollzzzzz:

"Aww,my chest, love you two."

Source: Legit