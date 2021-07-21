The ancient city of Iwo on Tuesday, July 20, held its Durbar festival as part of activities to mark the Sallah festivities

Oba Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo dressed in a spectacular attire led stakeholders to observe Eid prayer at the praying ground

Though the event was graced by thousands of the city’s residents, sadly many did not observe the COVID-19 protocol

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Despite appeals by the federal government for Nigerians to observe COVID-19 protocols, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and residents of Iwo have flouted them.

The monarch along with members of the community on Tuesday, July 20, came out in their numbers for the Ileya Durbar in Iwo to mark the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Oluwo of Iwo dressed in spectacular attire as he marks the 2021Eid-el Kabir festival. Photo credit: emperortelu1

Source: Instagram

Oluwo led chiefs, princes, religious leaders, and other stakeholders on horse’s back to observe Eid prayers at the praying ground.

Unlike last year, where there was strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols in many parts of the country, sadly the story is, however, not the same this year.

During the parade of the traditional ruler and his entourage on horses, both the Oluwo and the crowd failed to wear facemasks in the public.

There was also no social distancing among the people as they stood shoulder-to-shoulder to greet the king and watch the glamorous conduct as over scores of entourage joined the Oluwo.

Pictures shared on the official Instagram page of the monarch showed that the story remained the same at the praying ground.

Katsina, Daura Emirates suspend Sallah festivities

Earlier, two prominent emirates in Katsina state, Katsina and Daura suspended public activities for the Eid-el-Kabir, citing security reasons.

The activities affected by the suspension are public display by horse riders (Durbar) at the palaces of the emirs.

The two emirate councils implored residents to use the Sallah period to offer prayers for peace in the state and in the country.

Kano state cancels Sallah Durbar, other festivities

Meanwhile, the traditional Sallah durbar and all other festivities to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir in Kano on Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, have been cancelled by the state government.

Malam Muhammad Garba, state commissioner for information, who made the disclosure revealed that the development was part of measure adopted to tackle the third wave of COVID-19.

According to Garba, Eid prayers would be held in all the five Emirates and mosques across the northern state.

Source: Legit