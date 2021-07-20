The arrest of Sunday Igboho has been confirmed by a Yoruba rights activist, Banji Akintoye, and he is not happy about it

Akintoye who believes that Igboho did not commit any crime has called on his kinsmen to join hands in fighting against the invasion of their ancestral land by invaders

According to him, the services of a leading and highly respected lawyer has been secured to ensure nobody does anything unlawful to the agitator

Following news of the arrest of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, a report has emerged that Benin Republic may reject his extradition.

The Nation learnt that Yoruba Patriots are doing all they can to provide assistance for Ighoho towards preventing his extradition to Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Professor Emeritus Banji Akintoye.

Sunday Igboho was arrested on Monday at an airport in Cotonou. Photo credit: Adeyemo Sunday Adeniyi

Legit.ng had reported earlier about the arrest of Igboho who was nabbed at an airport in Cotonou on Monday night while attempting to flee to Germany.

We need t work together

According to Akintoye, Yorubas at home and in the diaspora must come together and ensure that none of their people is subjected to inhuman or dehumanising treatment of any kind.

He stated:

“I and other Yoruba Patriots who are immediately available are now working to provide the assistance necessary to ensure that nobody will be able to do to him anything unlawful or primitive and to prevent him from being extradited into Nigeria which is strongly possible.

“Fortunately, Benin Republic is reliably a land of law where the authorities responsibly obey the law. We have secured the services of a leading and highly respected lawyer whom we can confidently rely on."

He must get his freedom back

The IOO leader said all hands must be on deck to see ensure Ighoho gets his freedom back so he will be able to move and operate as a free person, The Punch reports.

Akintoye believes Igboho has not committed any crime but some people are trying to suppress his voice because he stood up to defend his kinsmen who are being killed in the homeland.

Igboho, a wanted man

Recall that Igboho was on Thursday, July 1, declared wanted by the Department of State Services after his Ibadan residence was raided.

Nigeria’s secret police confirmed gunning down two of Igboho’s allies during the raid while the rest were subdued and arrested.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman while addressing the media in Abuja advised the activist to turn himself in as the government will definitely track him.

