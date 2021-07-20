Essence, a song off Wizkid's Made In Lagos album no doubt has gained global acceptance with videos of foreigners enjoying the tune popping up here and there

The latest lover of the song is Canadian singer Justin Bieber who was captured vibing to the song

In the video that got fans gushing, the singer made a 90 degree move as he enjoyed the song while a lady stared

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Canadian singer Justin Drew Bieber seems to be the latest fan of Wizkid's song Essence.

Essence is a track off Wizkid's Made in Lagos album wherein he featured Nigerian singer Tems. The song ha received global acceptance since its release.

Justin made cool dance moves as he vibed to the song Photo Credit: Dennis Trusello, Joseph Okpako, Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut

Source: Getty Images

The 27-year-old Canadian, in a video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, was seen vibing to the Essence track.

A lady who appeared on scene couldn't help but stare as the singer continued enjoying the song.

Bieber then made a 90 degree turn with a drink in hand as he flowed with the song's rhythm.

Social media reacts

@yungalhaji22 said:

"This song is so classic even here in China most foreigners I know always vibe to it in the club I swear."

@keith.7802 wrote:

"Only one Song swallow a full album . Non of Davido songs are even playing anywhere ..

"Good music speaks for it self no be by hype."

@nene_george commented:

"Essence is the song of the summer, it’s a banger."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Snoop Dogg dances to Wizkid's song Essence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that American rapper Snoop Dogg was captured in a viral video dancing to Wizkid's song Essence.

The clip had garnered massive views with many praising the Joro crooner for his Essence song - a track off his Made in Lagos album - which is loved beyond the shores of the country.

There were those who threw a subtle shade at Davido as some stated they were yet to see any foreign artiste dance to his songs.

Source: Legit