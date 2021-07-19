A Congolese woman and her American husband have headed online to share the cute story of how it all began

According to a viral TikTok video, it all started when Pierrette made a brave move and messaged Andrew on WhatsApp

Local social media users were definitely touched by the beautiful love story and headed to the comments section to share their well-wishes

A beautiful couple of different cultural backgrounds have headed online to share the heartwarming story of how they ultimately found love. The budding relationship first started when Pierrette decided she would slide into Andrew's DM.

This couple headed online to share their touching love story. Images: pierrette_and_andrew/Instagram

The gorgeous couple shared their #HowItStarted story via a cute TikTok video. Their joint couple's account @pierretteandandrew featured a stunning video montage of their journey.

Watching the clip, it's clear the couple had a natural attraction from the very beginning. The real highlights of the clip were the couple's wedding day and the birth of a precious baby boy named Pfingu.

Many social media users felt inspired by their beautiful love story, which for many re-affirmed their belief that true love really does exist.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

@birungijonah said：

"Once I see people like you, I tell myself to calm down, Jonah, someone is outside there waiting for you."

@hotcostalinda said:

"Inspired by your journey."

@its_lindy said:

"Congratulations. God soon oh."

@youareimportant.org said:

"Beautiful! Stay blessed, you are important."

@erica7494 said:

"Congratulations, God bless your union."

@lynbrander said:

'Who is ready so that we also start like this."

