A video making the rounds on social media shows the heartwarming moment two siblings sang with a melodious voice

The talented singers sang "I want it that way" by Black Street boys and the sweet video was shared on TikTok

Reacting to the clip, cyber citizens applauded the duo and some suggested that their parents register them for a competition

Two lovely children have melted hearts on social media with their amazing voices.

In a video going viral on TikTok, the talented siblings sang "I want it that way" by Black Street boys, and netizens were amazed by their singing talent.

While singing, the little boy also gave his sister a peck on the cheeks at intervals and this made the video more appealing to people.

Netizens gush over talented siblings

@_roba_5 said:

"Watch her become famous when she grows up and then they show this video. I see a beautiful future."

@celiatoks reacted:

"The cuteness and the talent is too much in one video! I’m gonna let this be the last thing I watch tonight."

@clarina143 stated:

"I just found myself trying that last part but however my frog voice can't allow me. Kila mtu na talanta yake."

@jamiewadon remarked:

"Why am I concentrated on tell me me wayu."

@xmy_boring_lifex added:

"Omg your skin colour is soooo nice I mant to be Black too."

@mariany.beauty added:

"The mother just chilling with future Rihana and Drake."

Watch the video below:

Sisters show off incredible singing talent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two Nigerian sisters have been hailed on social media after showing off their amazing singing talent. In a video which was shared by the lead singer, Ijin Daaya, on TikTok, the little girl acted as a backup singer and amazed people.

Several people who watched the video stated that the little one will definitely be a great singer if trained properly. While her elder sister sang the gospel song, she cut in at intervals to sing along with her in an adorable manner.

With facial expressions that showed that she is confident about her ability to perform the song well, many people were taken by the kid's voice.

