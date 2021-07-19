A man has celebrated his wedding anniversary on social media with a story of how he met his beautiful wife

Bongani V Masilela shared adorable pictures and screenshot as he stated that they had met on Facebook

In the screenshot of their first chat he shared, Bongani had promised the lady never to change for any reason

Social media did help a man find his missing rib in style.

A man has marked his 4th year wedding anniversary with his wife in adorable fashion.

In the chat, he had promised not to ever change Photo Credit: Bongani V Masilela

The man identified as Bongani V Masilela while announcing on Facebook that their marriage is in its fourth year went down memory lane as to how he met the lady.

He revealed that they had met on Facebook and shared a screenshot of his first conversation with his woman.

He wrote:

"It all started with an inbox, I promised her I’ll never change, 4 years down in the line still in love as ever, we are parents, best friends and having fun. Happy anniversary babe can’t wait for level 4 to pass so we can do something fun together."

Social media reacts

TL Khanyile wrote:

"Sister who needs me, inbox me.

"Hopefully I am not forcing you."

Keratilwe Barbie said:

"Looks like I have to take my inboxes serious la I'm out."

Thabang Motimile stated:

"People wanna take notes, gives us from the start, not the end..."

Couple who met on Facebook wed in style

