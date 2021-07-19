A young graduate, Anjolaoluwa Osunfisan, graduated with a second class upper with 4.49 CGPA, very close to getting her dream

Anjolaoluwa said that she worked too hard in the university not to get a first class degree, revealing she felt sad

With a new understanding of life, the young lady stated that she now knows her success is not tied to her grades

A young Nigerian lady, Anjolaoluwa Osunfisan, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate herself after graduating from Babcock University with a 4.49 CGPA, going home with a second-class upper.

The lady said that graduating with such a grade filled her with emotions as she had always dreamt of finishing her degree with a first class. Anjolaoluwa said she was not pleased with the outcome.

The lady said that she was pained about her grade. Photo source: LinkedIn/Anjolaoluwa Osunfisan

I felt really sad

The young lady added that many may be wondering why she is feeling down about her result, despite graduating with a 4.49 CGPA.

She stated that being too close to getting a first class especially as she needed just 0.01 was a big deal for her, looking at the fact that she worked so hard. '

The lady said she had been on a first class for the most part of her undergraduate programme except for a semester.

I prayed hard

Anjolaoluwa prayed and hoped for a miracle that the situation would change but nothing happened.

The lady revealed that she got some relief when she understood that her grade does not determine what she would be in the future.

Her post partly read:

“So here I am, a proud Second Class Upper graduate with a CGPA of 4.49 choosing gratitude and looking forward to the great things God would have me do in the Media Industry and life in general. I remain unlimited.”

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to her story below:

Omolola Okunlola said:

"You’re wonderful, Anjola."

Nwodika Onyeka said:

"The sky is just the beginning for you."

Faith Gora said:

"Congratulations. I know this feeling even though mine wasn’t this close. You will still attain all that a first class graduate will attain and even more because you’re not only first class material, you’re also a product of hard work and Gods grace. Go on and soar."

Saidat Salaudeen said:

"Congratulations anjola, 4.49 couldn't have been easy. You are unlimited! Congratulations."

