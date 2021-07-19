Talent manager, Jada P, took to social media to celebrate Nigerian singer, Wizkid, on his birthday

In a recent Instagram post, Jada shared a video of the singer and accompanied it with a sweet message

The Made In Lagos crooner turned 31 on Friday, July 16, 2021, and has been celebrated by many fans online

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Wizkid's third baby mama and talent manager, Jada P, on July 18, took to her Instagram page to celebrate the singer as he clocked 31.

Jada P honoured the singer on his 31st birthday. Photo credit: @_jada.p, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video of the singer having a good time with some friends and herself - Jada - included, she penned down a sweet message in his honour.

In her words:

"Decided to post this again. As I loved it so much. This journey between us hasn’t been the easiest, but against all odds we have made it through. You are a rare breed. Your love, devotion and loyalty to our family is untouched. Thank you for sticking by us on moments when we wanted to give up. More Life Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See post below:

Wizkid shares birthday photos

Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid turned a new age on July 16 but he was not adequately celebrated on social media because of billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.

Obi Cubana held his mother's final burial in Oba, Anambra state on the same day and stole the shine with the extravagant display of wealth.

Wizkid recently posted photos on his Instagram page and they seemed to be celebratory photos from his 31st birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Wizkid causes a stir with bundles of money

A while back, the singer took to his Instagram page to share photos of bundles of naira and dollar notes.

Another photo had him on a private jet with his crew members. Hours before the post, he shared a cropped snap of himself holding two stashes of N1000 notes.

Nigerians have taken to his page massively to praise him as his fans fawned over him, telling the Blessed crooner he is the best.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng