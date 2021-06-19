Wizkid has amazed his fans on Instagram as he shared beautiful photos of him posing with many bundles of Nigerian currencies and US dollars

Some of his fans said the Ginger singer is indirectly telling them that he has just been paid for his shows

Recent photos on his Instagram page received much love from people as they gathered thousands of likes

Popular Nigerian afrobeat singer, Wizkid, has taken to his Instagram page to share photos of bundles of naira and dollar notes.

In a post made on Saturday, June 19, the singer unwinded in a place that looks at a hotel room. At his feet were different cash bundles.

Big man, big money

Another photo has him on a private jet with his crew members. Hours before the post, he posted a cropped snap of himself holding two stashes of N1000 notes.

Wizkid showed off his bundles of naira notes in his Instagram photos.

Nigerians have taken to his page massively to praise him as his fans fawned over him, telling the Blessed crooner he is the best.

See one of the posts below:

He's been paid

As at the time of writing this report, one of his Instagram posts has over 12,000 comments with almost 300,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

isrealdmw said:

"MACHALLA WAY."

blord_official said:

"Baba say make him showoff small."

blord_official said:

"Wizzy has been paid ..... Lowkey nor easy o."

am_frush

"Starboy photo dump, abeg make person collect the phone from zion."

nanakay_99 said:

"Baba NLA."

