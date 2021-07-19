Laura Sanko’s biography: age, ethnicity, partner, net worth, career
Laura Sanko is a household name when it comes to mixed martial arts. She became a fans’ darling as a fighter and then became one of the leading reporters and analysts of the sport. So far, she has had a fantastic career in and out of the ring.
From a young age, Laura had developed an interest in mixed martial arts. Even though other opportunities came her away, she remained adamant about pursuing her dreams. Eventually, she did become not only a fighter but also an analyst and reporter of the sport.
Profile summary
- Full name: Laura Marcusse Sanko
- Nickname: Fancy
- Date of birth: December 7, 1982
- Laura Sanko’s age: 38 years
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: Illinois, USA
- Current residence: Kansas City, Missouri, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 106
- Weight in kilograms: 48
- Body measurements in inches: 32-24-33
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-84
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Blue
- Siblings: 1
- Marital status: Married
- Husband: Nathan Sanko
- Children: 1
- School: Kansas City Christian School
- College: William Jewell College
- Profession: MMA analyst, entrepreneur, and former MMA fighter
- Net worth: $1.3 million
- Instagram: @laura_sanko
- Twitter: @laura_sanko
Laura Sanko’s bio
Who is Laura Sanko? She is a former MMA amateur and professional fighter who is currently an entrepreneur, UFC analyst and reporter, and commentator at Legacy Fight Alliance.
How old is Laura Sanko?
Currently, Laura is 38 years old. The former MMA fighter marks her birthday on 7th December, every year.
Early life
Laura was born on 7th December, 1982 in Illinois, but she grew up in Kansas City, where her dad had secured a new job. She has a brother named Steve Marcusse.
Her love for karate was inspired at a tender age by the movie The Karate Kid. She had a supportive father who helped her to nurture her interest in combat sport.
During her high school studies at Kansas City Christian School, she actively participated in sporting activities while also training karate. When she joined William Jewell College in 2001, she changed her major to business administration from piano performance. In 2005, she joined Fleishman Hillard Inc and went on to be the youngest senior account executive.
She developed an entrepreneurial spirit and joined a start-up company engaged in pitching potential investors on the idea of a business that rented diamond jewellery. Later, she opted to start her own business, which entailed the production and sales of grass-fed beef.
Laura Sanko’s MMA career
Laura is a unique commentator because she possesses reporting skills as well as experience of fighting in the cage. Before becoming a reporter, she was a fighter with five amateur bouts and one professional bout in her MMA stint.
Even though it was a short-lived fight career spanning from September 2010 to January 2013, she had an impressive record. Here is her fight record:
- Won against Cassie Robb on 5th January, 2013 in a professional MMA fight
- Won against Nadia Nixon on 30th March, 2012 in an amateur fight
- Won against Kyla Potter on 22nd September, 2011 in an amateur fight
- Won against Emily Reed on 25th March, 2011 in an amateur fight
- Lost to Leslie Lockwood in October 2010 in an amateur fight
- Won against Amanda Hein on 11th September, 2010 in an amateur fight
Laura Sanko’s UFC reporting career
After retiring from MMA professional fight, she commenced her reporting career. Her first job in this new field came at Invicta Fighting Championship (IFC). She proved to be an excellent reporter and conducted several interviews with fighters before and after bouts.
During an interview with the MMA Junkie in 2020, the blond-haired beauty expressed her desire to be the first female colour cage-side commentator at the UFC. She has not yet achieved her dream but has stepped towards it by being a commentator at Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA). Also, she is a UFC analyst and reporter on ESPN, as well as an announcer for Dana White’s Contender Series.
Entrepreneurship
According to her LinkedIn profile, Laura owns Grassy Pants Beef Company.
Who is Laura Sanko’s husband?
Laura Sanko’s partner is a successful businessman called Nathan Sanko. The couple met in 2006 and dated for six years before getting married in 2012. A year after their marriage, they welcomed their first-born child, Burke, in December 2013.
Despite his wife’s popularity, Laura Sanko’s husband has managed to keep details of his personal life away from the public, and much is not known about him.
Why did Laura Sanko retire from MMA?
Laura discovered that she was pregnant as she prepared for her second professional fight. As a result, she put MMA fighting on hold but later returned to the sport as a reporter.
Is Laura Sanko a trained journalist?
The former MMA fighter is not a trained journalist. However, Corey Smith convinced her to take up the job when she did not have any training experience. Her debut interview was with Marloes Coenen at Invicta FC 5.
Social media presence
She is active on Instagram with over 242K followers. She regularly shares photos and videos about her personal life, including her family and MMA interviews. She is also on Twitter with over 61K followers.
How much is Laura Sanko worth?
According to Celeb Hook, Laura Sanko's net worth is reportedly $1.3 million. This can be attributed to her illustrious career as a fighter, reporter, business owner, and to many brand deals. She has been sponsored by Kimera Coffee, Direct Hemp, DrinkHRW, among others.
After retiring as a professional MMA fighter, Laura Sanko is still very much involved with the sport. You can catch her on Dana White’s Contender Series, ESPN, and LFA.
READ ALSO: Seann William Scott's biography: what happened to the actor?
Legit.ng recently published about Sean William Scott's biography. He is an American actor, comedian and producer.
Seann became popular for his roles in the movies American Pie and Goon and Goon. He's had immense success in Hollywood as an actor and producer.
Source: Legit