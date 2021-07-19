Laura Sanko’s biography: age, ethnicity, partner, net worth, career

Laura Sanko is a household name when it comes to mixed martial arts. She became a fans’ darling as a fighter and then became one of the leading reporters and analysts of the sport. So far, she has had a fantastic career in and out of the ring.

Laura Sanko poses for a photo during Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series at the TUF Gym. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

From a young age, Laura had developed an interest in mixed martial arts. Even though other opportunities came her away, she remained adamant about pursuing her dreams. Eventually, she did become not only a fighter but also an analyst and reporter of the sport.

Profile summary

Full name : Laura Marcusse Sanko

: Laura Marcusse Sanko Nickname : Fancy

: Fancy Date of birth : December 7, 1982

: December 7, 1982 Laura Sanko’s age : 38 years

: 38 years Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth : Illinois, USA

: Illinois, USA Current residence : Kansas City, Missouri, US

: Kansas City, Missouri, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds: 106

106 Weight in kilograms : 48

: 48 Body measurements in inches : 32-24-33

: 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-84

81-61-84 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Siblings : 1

: 1 Marital status : Married

: Married Husband : Nathan Sanko

: Nathan Sanko Children : 1

: 1 School : Kansas City Christian School

: Kansas City Christian School College : William Jewell College

: William Jewell College Profession : MMA analyst, entrepreneur, and former MMA fighter

: MMA analyst, entrepreneur, and former MMA fighter Net worth: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Instagram : @laura_sanko

: @laura_sanko Twitter:

Laura Sanko’s bio

Who is Laura Sanko? She is a former MMA amateur and professional fighter who is currently an entrepreneur, UFC analyst and reporter, and commentator at Legacy Fight Alliance.

How old is Laura Sanko?

Currently, Laura is 38 years old. The former MMA fighter marks her birthday on 7th December, every year.

Early life

Laura was born on 7th December, 1982 in Illinois, but she grew up in Kansas City, where her dad had secured a new job. She has a brother named Steve Marcusse.

Her love for karate was inspired at a tender age by the movie The Karate Kid. She had a supportive father who helped her to nurture her interest in combat sport.

During her high school studies at Kansas City Christian School, she actively participated in sporting activities while also training karate. When she joined William Jewell College in 2001, she changed her major to business administration from piano performance. In 2005, she joined Fleishman Hillard Inc and went on to be the youngest senior account executive.

She developed an entrepreneurial spirit and joined a start-up company engaged in pitching potential investors on the idea of a business that rented diamond jewellery. Later, she opted to start her own business, which entailed the production and sales of grass-fed beef.

Laura Sanko’s MMA career

Laura is a unique commentator because she possesses reporting skills as well as experience of fighting in the cage. Before becoming a reporter, she was a fighter with five amateur bouts and one professional bout in her MMA stint.

Laura Sanko posing for a picture before an MMA fight. Photo: @laura_sanko

Source: Instagram

Even though it was a short-lived fight career spanning from September 2010 to January 2013, she had an impressive record. Here is her fight record:

Won against Cassie Robb on 5th January, 2013 in a professional MMA fight

Won against Nadia Nixon on 30th March, 2012 in an amateur fight

Won against Kyla Potter on 22nd September, 2011 in an amateur fight

Won against Emily Reed on 25th March, 2011 in an amateur fight

Lost to Leslie Lockwood in October 2010 in an amateur fight

Won against Amanda Hein on 11th September, 2010 in an amateur fight

Laura Sanko’s UFC reporting career

After retiring from MMA professional fight, she commenced her reporting career. Her first job in this new field came at Invicta Fighting Championship (IFC). She proved to be an excellent reporter and conducted several interviews with fighters before and after bouts.

During an interview with the MMA Junkie in 2020, the blond-haired beauty expressed her desire to be the first female colour cage-side commentator at the UFC. She has not yet achieved her dream but has stepped towards it by being a commentator at Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA). Also, she is a UFC analyst and reporter on ESPN, as well as an announcer for Dana White’s Contender Series.

Entrepreneurship

According to her LinkedIn profile, Laura owns Grassy Pants Beef Company.

Who is Laura Sanko’s husband?

Laura Sanko’s partner is a successful businessman called Nathan Sanko. The couple met in 2006 and dated for six years before getting married in 2012. A year after their marriage, they welcomed their first-born child, Burke, in December 2013.

Laura Sanko with her husband and son. Photo: @laura_sanko

Source: Instagram

Despite his wife’s popularity, Laura Sanko’s husband has managed to keep details of his personal life away from the public, and much is not known about him.

Why did Laura Sanko retire from MMA?

Laura discovered that she was pregnant as she prepared for her second professional fight. As a result, she put MMA fighting on hold but later returned to the sport as a reporter.

Is Laura Sanko a trained journalist?

The former MMA fighter is not a trained journalist. However, Corey Smith convinced her to take up the job when she did not have any training experience. Her debut interview was with Marloes Coenen at Invicta FC 5.

Social media presence

She is active on Instagram with over 242K followers. She regularly shares photos and videos about her personal life, including her family and MMA interviews. She is also on Twitter with over 61K followers.

Laura Sanko with her son Burke. Photo: @laura_sanko

Source: Instagram

How much is Laura Sanko worth?

According to Celeb Hook, Laura Sanko's net worth is reportedly $1.3 million. This can be attributed to her illustrious career as a fighter, reporter, business owner, and to many brand deals. She has been sponsored by Kimera Coffee, Direct Hemp, DrinkHRW, among others.

After retiring as a professional MMA fighter, Laura Sanko is still very much involved with the sport. You can catch her on Dana White’s Contender Series, ESPN, and LFA.

READ ALSO: Seann William Scott's biography: what happened to the actor?

Legit.ng recently published about Sean William Scott's biography. He is an American actor, comedian and producer.

Seann became popular for his roles in the movies American Pie and Goon and Goon. He's had immense success in Hollywood as an actor and producer.

Source: Legit