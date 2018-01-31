How to start recharge card printing business in Nigeria with N10,000

Many people are constantly searching for new and fresh ways to earn money. The recharge card printing business has been really profitable to a lot of people recently, but of course, you will need to know some specifics in order to start such a business. So, how can you start a recharge card printing business in Nigeria?

First of all, we will answer some common questions that people usually ask when they learn about this way to earn cash. Many potential entrepreneurs would like to know about the advantages of recharge card business.

The primary advantage is that people recharge their phones every day because they need to make calls and send messages, so they will definitely buy a lot of cards. This means that the business can be profitable as long as you have customers. Attracting the customer base requires a lot of hard work, and you will also need to develop some strategic thinking.

How to start recharge card printing business – basic information

If everything is done right, the recharge card business can bring a lot of profit. Now, we will give you some detailed information about starting your business in the recharge card printing sphere.

Here is a guide that will help you learn how to start recharge card business. As with any business, you will need a recharge card printing business plan that will outline the specifics of your business.

Next, you will need the pin codes that will be printed on the vouchers. Usually, you can get them from major dealers, who will sell them to you for a reduced price. Most often, the pins are sent via e-mail, so you can easily try to find a dealer online.

However, you should always triple-check their reliability before registering with them. Once you register, you will have to provide proof of your identity and purchase a minimal amount of pins.

The payment for your pin codes has to be done through the bank. The dealer will provide you with the bank account where you have to transfer money. Afterward, you will get an e-mail with the pin codes that you have purchased.

It is strongly recommended that you access them on your personal computer and not on a public computer, especially if there is a chance that you will forget to log out afterward. If you are working with a local dealer, they can provide you with the pins by meeting up with you and giving you a CD or flash drive.

What you need for the printing recharge card business

You will not need a lot of special tools for this business. You should only make sure that you have the following:

A working laptop or computer with a stable internet connection.

Valid e-mail address.

Recharge card printing machine.-printing press

A3/A4 paper for printing out the recharge cards.

Software for de-encrypting the pin codes which are sent to you.

Starting capital.

In case you are confused about printing your cards, you should not worry – there are a few options that would be perfect for you. You can print your pin codes online, use special software, or the e-pin manager.

If you are unable to afford the expensive computers or printing press, you can receive a special device from a major card dealer which will allow you to print out your vouchers.

Internet connection will not be necessary for printing out cards but is crucial for your business because if you are dealing with someone who is far away from you, you will need the Internet to keep in touch with them.

How to print recharge cards

So, here are all the above steps, but summarized for your convenience. To start your recharge card printing business, you will have to:

Use a laptop or computer with a good internet connection. Contact the mega-dealer who will send you the software. Download their software and install it on your laptop. Order the recharge card pin codes on their website and pay for them. You will receive some encrypted pin codes. They can be only de-encrypted with the help of the software that was sent to you. Now, use the recharge card printing software to de-encrypt the codes and then print them out for sale.

Everyone with a phone needs to make calls, and for that, they need their phone to be loaded with funds. If you have the primary tools for recharge card production, good starting capital, and reliable partners, then the recharge card printing business could bring you money in no time. We wish you luck and prosperity!

