Florian Munteanu’s biography: height, weight, girlfriend, career

Florina Munteanu, popularly known as Big Nasty among his fans, is a German fitness model, actor, and professional boxer. He is best known for his role as Viktor Drago in the acclaimed film Creed II (2018). Besides his professional life, Munteanu is also well-known for his brand ambassador role in the fight organization, SuperKombat.

Florian Munteanu attends the 'Creed II' New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know about the boxer.

Profile summary

Full name: Florian Munteanu

Florian Munteanu Nickname: Big Nasty

Big Nasty Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: October 13 1990

October 13 1990 Age: 30 years (as of 2021)

30 years (as of 2021) Current residence: Germany

Germany Birthplace: Germany

Germany Nationality: German

German Ethnicity: Romanian-German

Romanian-German Profession: Actor, professional boxer, and fitness model

Actor, professional boxer, and fitness model Mother: Florica Munteanu

Florica Munteanu Father: Dorin Munteanu

Dorin Munteanu Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in inches: 6 feet 4 inches

6 feet 4 inches Florian Munteanu's height: 193 cm

193 cm Weight in pounds: 225 lbs

225 lbs Weight in kilograms: 102 kg

102 kg Body measurements: 46-32-40 inches (chest, waist, biceps)

46-32-40 inches (chest, waist, biceps) Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Brown

Brown Net worth: $1.5 million

Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu's biography

Here is a look at the actor's childhood, sporting background, and boxing and acting career, and net worth.

Childhood and sporting background

Florian Munteanu attends the European Premiere of "Creed II" at BFI IMAX in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Munteanu was born in Munich, Germany, on 13th October 1990. He was born to Dorin and Florica Munteanu. His father is a former athlete and professional boxer; attributes that served as an inspiration to a young Florian.

In his early years, Florian tried his hand at different sports, eventually narrowing down to fitness and boxing. The actor's love for the two aforementioned activities played a great role in his performance in the acting world, more precisely the hugely popular 2018 movie Creed II.

Earning the name 'Big Nasty'

Growing up, the actor began gaining recognition among his friends for his impressively huge physique and immense strength. These, coupled with his boxing training and workouts, allowed him to sculpt an enviable physique over the years.

As a result, Florian was nicknamed 'Big Nasty' by the people close to him. To date, the boxer still works out immensely every day. His training sessions are split between conditioning and strength training. This has allowed Florian to retain his great physique for boxing and fitness modeling.

Boxing career

After the actor's role in Creed II, a large section of his fans got interested in his boxing videos. Unknown to some, the actor was a boxer long before his role in the popular film.

An avid movie lover with a keen eye might have noticed the Munteanu's natural aptitude and movements in the boxing ring were more than mere stunts for a movie.

Florian Munteanu's acting career

If you are a fan of boxing movies, you have probably wondered, "Who plays Viktor Drago in the film Creed II?" Well, the answer is Florina Munteanu. The film shares similarities with another popular movie, Rocky.

Additionally, the actor was also included in the 2022 film, Borderlands. Florian Munteanu's Borderlands role is that of Krieg, a muscled protector to another character, Tiny Tina.

Florian Munteanu's movies and TV shows

Here is a look at other films and television series in which the actor has appeared.

Borderlands (2022) as Krieg

(2022) as Krieg Violence of Action (2021) as Kaufman

(2021) as Kaufman Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) as Razor Fist

(2021) as Razor Fist Creed II (2018) as Viktor Drago

(2018) as Viktor Drago Bogat (2016) as Razvan

(2016) as Razvan The Noite com Danilo Gentili (TV Series) (2018) as Self

(TV Series) (2018) as Self IMDb on the Scene - Interviews (TV Series) (2018) as Self

Florian Munteanu's height and weight

How tall is Florian Munteanu? The renowned boxer and actor is 193 centimeters (6 ft 4 in) tall and sports an athletic build. Florian Munteanu's weight is currently 102 kilograms (225 pounds). However, the actor weighed a bit more prior to his Creed II role.

Who is Florian Munteanu's girlfriend?

The Viktor Drago actor keeps his personal life a closely guarded secret. While he has walked the red carpet with quite a few women, none of them seem to be involved with him on a personal level.

Florian Munteanu's net worth

Florian Munteanu attends the European Premiere of 'Creed II' at BFI IMAX. Photo: Gary Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

The boxer's big career breakthrough came when he was cast to play Drago in the 2018 film Creed II. After that, his net worth was estimated to be around $500,000. Since then, Munteanu's net worth has been said to rise to a whopping $1.5 million.

While most of his fans probably know him for his incredible role in Creed II (2018), Florian Munteanu also has a lot going for him in the worlds of boxing and fitness modeling.

READ ALSO: Ali Nuhu biography: age, family, net worth, house, cars, and career.

Legit.ng recently reported about the life of Ali Nuhu, one of the most popular A-list Nollywood and Kannywood actors. Besides acting, Nuhu is also an accomplished scriptwriter, director, and film producer.

Nuhu has played some incredible roles in films such as The Millions (2019) and One Lagos Night (2021).

Source: Legit.ng News