Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina state have said that the north-central should produce the next president

President Muhammadu Buhari, who hails from Katsina state, would leave office in 2023 after spending eight years as Nigeria's number one citizen

The PDP members also noted that the former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has what it take to succeed Buhari

Katsina, Katsina - Despite the clamour for the shift of power to the south after President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure in 2023, some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina state, have revealed why the north should retain the seat.

The Punch reports that the PDP members on Saturday, July 17, declared that the North Central part of Nigeria should produce the next president in 2023.

Northern PDP Members have said that North Central should produce the next president. Credit: Bukola Saraki.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the PDP members, who were led by a party leader in the state, Abubakar Adamu, declared their support for a former Senate president, Abubakar Saraki, to be president in 2023.

According to Adamu, who spoke on behalf of the party members, Saraki had the wherewithal to lead Nigeria, citing his performance as a two-term governor of Kwara state and Senate president.

He stated:

“It is an open secret that we currently have security challenges in Nigeria. So, we need someone who can secure Nigeria for the sake of the future of our youths. In addition, If you consider the votes the PDP got in the 2019 election, for instance, it clearly showed that the north central is owned by the PDP because the votes we got there were more than two million.

“But, in the northeast, where the PDP presidential candidate came from in 2019, we only had 800,000 votes. That shows that if PDP decides to pick the presidential candidate from the north central, it can win the election.”

