Since his defection from the PDP, the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has had a strained relationship with his deputy, Mahdi Aliyu

They both came into government as candidates of PDP but Matawalle and virtually all the other elected officials in the state defected to the APC

Matawalle accused his deputy of violating the measures put in by organising rallies amid security challenges

The governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, has warned his deputy, Mahdi Aliyu not to dare him.

Matawalle gave the warning on Saturday, July 17, when reacting to a political rally that the deputy governor held to reaffirm his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Zamfara governor said it was disrespectful for Aliyu to have held the rally without permission, bearing in mind the current security situation in the state, Premium Times reported.

He stated that he would give the deputy governor the treatment he deserves if he does not conduct himself properly.

Matawalle said:

“We all agreed to halt any political rally welcoming politicians into the state since we lost some of our supporters while welcoming us.

“The deputy governor should have notified me of whatever he planned to do. Being of different political parties does not mean I am no longer his boss. Since the defection, he has stopped associating with me.''

The governor said he remains the chief security officer of Zamfara and won’t tolerate any person trying to breach the security of the state.

APC says Zamfara governor will not step down

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC, Sani Shinkafi, has dismissed calls by the PDP demanding the resignation of Governor Bello Matawalle.

The PDP called on Matawalle to resign as governor for defecting to the APC, The Sun reported.

However, Shinkafi at a press conference on Friday, July 16, in Abuja described the call for Matawalle’s resignation as ridiculous.

Abuja court adjourns case against Matawalle

In another news, Governor Bello Matawalle could be sacked from office if the Federal High Court in Abuja rules against him in a suit challenging his defection from the PDP to the APC.

Premium Times reported that the court on Friday, July 16, decided to adjourn the case till September 29 for mention.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, reportedly took the decision after the plaintiffs in the suit, Sani Kaura Ahmed and Abubakar Muhammed, withdrew two interlocutory applications seeking to stop the governor and his deputy from defecting from the party.

