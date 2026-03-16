Togo seeks to increase electricity imports from Nigeria’s Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC)

Togo currently imports about 75 megawatt-hours of electricity from Nigeria through a bilateral arrangement

Rising electricity demand and expanding access to power in Togo are driving the request for additional supply

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Republic of Togo has indicated interest in increasing electricity imports from Nigeria’s Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) as part of efforts to meet rising domestic power demand and expand access to electricity.

The request was discussed during a strategic meeting between NDPHC’s management and a delegation from Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo (CEET), the national electricity utility of Togo, PUNCH reported.

Togo expresses interest in increasing electricity imports from Nigeria. Photo: Bloomberg, Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement issued by NDPHC, the CEET delegation was led by its Director-General, Débo-K’mba Barandao, who visited the company to strengthen existing cooperation and explore opportunities for expanding cross-border electricity trade.

Togo currently imports power from Nigeria

The statement noted that CEET, headquartered in Lomé, currently purchases about 75 megawatt-hours of electricity from NDPHC through a bilateral arrangement.

The electricity supply, the company said, has helped Togo maintain stable power delivery and support economic activities across the country.

It added that the imported electricity contributes to reliable and affordable power supply for households, businesses and public institutions.

During the meeting, Barandao commended NDPHC for the consistency of its electricity supply and acknowledged the role the partnership has played in improving reliability within Togo’s power network.

Rising electricity demand drives request

The CEET chief explained that the utility company has been experiencing increased electricity demand following the addition of new customers, including industrial and commercial users.

He also noted that the Togolese government is expanding electricity access nationwide, a development that has further increased demand on the national grid.

According to him, increasing electricity imports from Nigeria would support Togo’s power expansion plans and help ensure a reliable supply for newly connected consumers.

NDPHC emphasises need for sustainable arrangements

Responding to the request, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Jennifer Adighije, reaffirmed the company’s readiness to deepen cooperation with CEET and continue supporting electricity exports to neighbouring countries.

She explained that NDPHC operates several power plants in Nigeria under the National Integrated Power Project and has the capacity to support regional electricity supply.

Adighije added that the collaboration aligns with broader initiatives aimed at strengthening electricity trade among member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

However, she stressed the importance of establishing bankable and sustainable commercial agreements to guide future transactions.

According to her, credible financial guarantees and structured payment mechanisms are necessary to reduce payment risks often associated with cross-border electricity supply.

Togo currently imports about 75 megawatt-hours of electricity from Nigeria. Photo: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Both parties reaffirm cooperation

Both organisations described the meeting as productive and reiterated their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the electricity sector.

They also agreed to sustain engagements aimed at developing workable frameworks that would support increased electricity supply from Nigeria to Togo.

If implemented, the proposed increase in electricity offtake is expected to deepen energy cooperation between the two countries and contribute to improved electricity access and economic growth in the region.

Nigeria targets power export to 15 West African countries

Legit.ng earlier reported late last year, that the federal government of Nigeria said it was targeting about N1.49 trillion in annual revenue from electricity exports to 15 West African countries.

The government disclosed that Nigeria is currently allocating 600MW for its bilateral power trade agreements with other countries every day.

Nigeria successfully conducted a grid synchronisation test with 15 West African countries for four hours on November 8, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng