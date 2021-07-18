Governor Nyesom Wike of River state has warned his aides and commissioners to carry out their assigned duties diligently

Wike said that any member of his cabinet who fails to comply with his directives may be relieved of his/her duties

The governor, however, reiterated his commitment to making life better for the entire people of the state

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the Rivers state governor, has advised his commissioners, special advisers and other political appointees, to resign if they are not able to meet up with the speed of his administration in the delivery of programmes and policies.

Leadership reports that Wike gave the advice on Saturday, July 17, while speaking at the flag-off of construction work at the Port Harcourt campus of the Nigeria Law School, located at former Rivers State School of Nursing, Rumueme, Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike has warned his aides to be more committed to their duties. Credit: Nyesom Wike.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the governor stated that the commitment of his special adviser on special duties, George Kelly, on policies and programmes of his administration was commendable and advised other appointees to see that as a challenge.

Wike commends one of his aides

He said:

“If you can’t meet up with my speed, if you can’t meet up with my way, then, all you should do is to put in your voluntary resignation.

“This young man (George Kelly) has been committed to his duties. He has repeatedly been passionate about the job given. My likeness for you is about your commitment and your ability to get results. I don’t know anything about failure, what I know is to succeed.

“People are saying that I am giving him job a lot; you, do well, more jobs will be given to you. special adviser on special projects, let me commend you for a job well done. That is a challenge to all others. Nobody is a special one to me; all of you are special. When I see commitment and passion you have, then, you become a special one.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Doyin Okupe lambastes Wike over attacks on PDP chairman Secondus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Doyin Okupe, a former senior special assistant to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on public affairs, lambasted Governor Wike over his comments on the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus.

It was reported that Okupe in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, July 12, said that an attack on Secondus by Wike is an attack on the PDP as a whole.

He said it is ridiculous that Wike had to openly castigate Secondus at a public function, adding that the governor only exhibited indecent and irresponsible acts not an act of bravery.

Source: Legit.ng