The governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, on Tuesday, July 13, said that his life is in God's hands

Governor Mohammed made this assertion on Tuesday when he berated some top politicians who are scheming against him

Mohammed added that only God can decide how long he will live on earth and when he will depart this world

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bauchi - Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi has accused those he described as Abuja politicians of being responsible for promoting treachery and hatred in the state.

Mohammed also alleged that this is the same gang of federal appointees plotting his downfall by working with criminals to increase insecurity in Bauchi.

However, the governor said he cannot be harmed or brought down by such persons, adding that he will complete his days on earth as destined by God, Punch reports.

The governor said only God can decide how long he will live (Photo: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed)

Source: Facebook

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday, July 13, when he launched the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP) for beneficiaries in Ganjuwa and Darazo local government areas of the state.

I will talk when the time comes

Believing that no one knows the future, Mohammed, in a post shared on Facebook, said he may not live long enough to run for a second term in office or even witness the next presidential election come 2023.

His words:

"By the grace of God, I have become governor with or without them and of course, I will live my time allotted to me by Allah. I may go for a second term, I may not even live to that time; I may go for the presidency, there is nothing they can do. I know what they are doing.

“Those Abuja politicians are not doing anything for us other than bringing mischief. I know some leaders of the state who are busy bringing criminals to the state. I will talk when the time comes. We will prove tough but certainly, we are not afraid of them.”

He, therefore, called on the people of the state to eschew rumour and embrace love, togetherness and mutual affection.

Governor Bala’s convoy involved in an accident

Meanwhile, no fewer than 10 policemen attached to the convoy of Governor Mohammed sustained injuries in an accident on Monday, March 1.

The accident happened while the governor was inspecting a 60- kilometre road project in Tafawa Balewa local government area of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The report said that the road is designed to connect the people of Tafawa Balewa LGA to Yelwan Duguri and the environs of Alkaleri local government area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng