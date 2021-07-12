Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been urged to thread with cautions in his comments about Secondus

The advice was given by a former spokesman, Doyin Okupe while he was reacting to Wike's outburst against Secondus

Secondus, who is the national chairman of the party, is facing a tough time based on the number of defections that hit the party in the last few days

FCT, Abuja - Doyin Okupe, a former senior special assistant to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on public affairs, has lambasted Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state over his comments on the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus.

Legit.ng reports that Okupe in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, July 12, said that an attack on Secondus by Wike is an attack on the PDP as a whole.

He said it is ridiculous that Wike had to openly castigate Secondus at a public function, adding that the governor only exhibited indecent and irresponsible acts not an act of bravery.

Okupe said:

"I had to call high-ranking members of the PDP who attended former governor Imoke's party in Calabar, to confirm what the media reported as haven been said by governor Wike at the party. To openly castigated the national chairman at a public function is not an act of bravery. It is reckless, indecent, irresponsible and unacceptable."

He noted that Wike is justifiably entitled to his opinion about the national chairman and by law is free to express such.

The party chieftain, however, stated that by convention, such criticisms should be reserved by mature minds for the appropriate forum like the NEC meeting of the party where the matter can be copiously and freely debated and the chairman would also have his right to respond.

Okupe added:

"Personally, I will also not ordinarily take on a person of the stature of governor Wike in the party, who is a major shining light and perhaps the lonely voice that has kept opposition alive in the nation and whose sterling performance as a governor is an enigmatic object of pride to the party.

"But I have observed that there are too many anomalies and practices which are alien to party politics which are being thrown to the upcoming young ones as the norm. I believe I have the right and the merit to call our members to order irrespective of their status in the party.

"For a fact, my own contemporaries in the political hierarchy of Rivers state are former governors Rufus Ada George and Peter Odilli. So, I am a senior and leader to our indefatigable Governor Wike politically. Therefore, I consider it a duty to intervene at this juncture."

According to him, castigating the national chairman in public directly undermines his leadership and put to disreputes his authority.

He said Wike's outburst also diminishes his status before other party members and people in general, saying it is in fact incalculable damage to the party's image itself.

Okupe noted that if indeed there is a need to change the party leadership as being canvassed by some, it must be through a well-thought-out plan and arrangement.

He further stated:

"If the truth must be told, the Secondus administration did the party proud before and during the last elections. And in spite of the great odds, the party faced the current leadership increased our governors by about three or four. Even this alone must count for something.

The PDP chieftain advised that the current leadership of the party should not be forced out, saying the stakeholders in the party must seat in their closets as politicians and critically assess and analyse how and where they stand currently in national politics.

He reiterated:

"And if we must change leadership it must be in amity not in a battle mode or with the intention to disgrace. That will be bad politics and will cause further internal disenchanted leading to more defections.

"For now, I enjoin my faithful brother and friend governor Wike to accept wrong as he also preached in his speech, and apologise to Prince Secundus and to the party in general. These are my honest views but I stand to be corrected."

