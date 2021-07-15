A Nigerian man has celebrated his success in business after years of being out of job and suffering misfortunes

The man identified as Victor Anangwe shared a photo of his look in 2017 when he almost gave up on life

Victor however picked himself up, started marketing with a laptop and now runs his own business outfit

A Nigerian man has inspired social media users with his remarkable transformation after experiencing a downturn.

The man Victor, Anangwe took to the LinkedIn platform to recount how he almost gave up on life in 2017 because of a job loss.

When the going was tough, Victor's weight went from 72 to 53 Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Victor Anangwe

Source: UGC

Victor said his girlfriend dumped him and he experienced drastic weight loss. Sharing a 2017 photo, the man stated that his weight went from 72 to 53.

A lifeline for Victor

Luck smiled at him as he began marketing houses with a college laptop thanks to data bundles got from his mum.

Today, he is doing well in the business outfit named Kareps.

Nigerians hail him

Hellen G. commented:

"God uses situations to push you from your comfort zone and also to do away with people that are not meant to be in journey. Keep winning."

Jackson Njoroge Gathithiriri said:

"Good memories bro, Giving up and Disparing is not an option. Good to see you are making it....And how is the girlfried now so to ask??"

Nelly Resian stated:

"This is inspiring. I'm also a job seeker, sometimes I ask myself questions, then I compose myself with the fact that I'm healthy, strong, well experience and intelligent. I know that my job is around the corner. Suffering is only for a season."

Francis Otieno reacted:

"Now Bwana CEO , did your girlfriend make a U- turn, back into your fold or she got a place where the bread was more buttered?

"Congrats though for believing in yourself and having passion driven in what you do .

"Anyway you omitted the narration part of the exodus of your girlfriend when things turned south with your employment.

"A story to feed our ears with next time."

Man secures good job after previously working as apprentice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who had been a mechanic finally secured a better job.

In 2006, while he was waiting to get a job, he started apprenticing at a mechanic workshop. Oluwasunkanmi in a LinkedIn post said he was a big subject of ridicule among friends who thought he was doing a dirty job.

Some of his friends even advised him to wait at home until a suitable job shows up but the man’s thirst for knowledge and self-improvement would not allow him to sit still.

The work experience he got as a mechanic apprentice has helped immensely in his career. He collaged two photos showing him in 2006 as a mechanic and a recent one where he is sitting in an office as fleet maintenance and service manager.

Source: Legit