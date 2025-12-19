President Bola Tinubu has been scheduled to spend in Christmas holiday in three different states in the country. This was disclosed in a statement by the president's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, December 19.

According to the statement, President Bola Tinubu has been scheduled to depart Abuja on Saturday, December 20 and would visit three states, which are Borno, Bauchi and Lagos.

In Borno, Tinubu "will commission some projects" which were done by the administration of Governor Babagana Zulum and that of the federal government. He will also be attending the wedding of the son of the former governor of the state. Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

In Bauchi, President Tinubu will be visiting the government and "the family of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the late renowned Muslim cleric and leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood." The Islamic cleric died on Thursday, December 27.

Sheikh Dahiru studied under scholars like Sheikh Tijani Usman Zangon-Bare-bari, Shaykh Abubakar Atiku and Sheikh Abdulqadir Zaria. He received the Tijjaniyyah Tariqah (spiritual path). His father was a Tijani 'muqaddam' (leader) who was authorised on the spiritual path.

Until his death, Dahiru Bauchi was the deputy chair of the fatwa committee of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in Nigeria.

After the visit to the two northern states, President Tinubu will return to Lagos to spend his end-of-the-year holiday. He will be "the guest of honour at the Eyo Festival scheduled for December 27, among his numerous engagements while in the city."

According to the presidency, "the festival at Tafawa Balewa Square will honour prominent figures, including President Tinubu's mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, and former governors Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Chief Michael Otedola."

