Nigerian singer Wizkid is a year older today and his first and third son have penned nice birthday messages

His third child, Zion shared a collage of moments with his father and wished him long life, joy and happiness

Tife also shared an adorable photo of himself on stage with his father as he wished him good things in life

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has turned a new age today, July 16 andhas been widely celebrated by fans on social media.

Two of the singer's sons, his first and third, Tife and Zion have also taken to Instagram with beautiful posts celebrating their father.

Wizkid's Tife and Zion have celebrated him on social media Photo credit: @official_tifebalogun/@zionayo

Tife's message

Wizkid's first son, Tife shared a throwback photo he took with the singer on stage and in the caption, wished him a happy birthday while wishing him more wins in life.

He wrote:

"Happy Birthday Dad, More Life, More Grace, More Wins. Love always."

See the post below:

Zion's birthday wish

Zion on the other hand shared a photo collage and just like Tofe, wished their dad a happy birthday.

Zion also sent lovely birthday wishes in his post.

"Happy Birthday to My daddy King wiz @wizkidayo Wishing you Long Life, Joy and Happiness I love you."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Wizkid

Fans of the singer who follow his sons on Instagram also celebrated him. Read some comments below:

__ayofe:

"More life king."

_aremu02:

"Machalla to the world."

Frankbilly993:

"Happy birthday to big wiz."

Gabby_eric7:

"Big Wiz my pain killer.... happy 31st birthday my warrior."

Omobathegreat:

"Happy Birthday King."

Wizkid sons celebrate their grandma

On Sunday, July 4, 2021, marked the birthday of Starboy Wizkid's mother, Jane Dolapo, and her grandbabies made sure to come through for her.

Boluwatife took to his Instagram page to share some lovely photos with his grandmother, which he accompanied with a cute birthday message.

Ayo, also celebrated her on his Instagram page. He shared a photo of his dad and grandma and like Tife, penned down a cute and short message.

On Zion's page, a black and white photo of the little boy with grandma Jane was shared and just like his brothers, a cute birthday messaged followed in the caption.

Source: Legit