Techno Oil has begun LPG cylinder manufacturing, aiming for the safest gas cylinders in Nigeria with rigorous safety standards

The firm's investment in LPG infrastructure addresses public health and energy access challenges in Nigeria

With 5 million cylinders yearly, Techno Oil supports local manufacturing and job creation in the region

As Nigeria accelerates the adoption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and expands its downstream gas infrastructure, cylinder safety is emerging as a critical link in the value chain.

Techno Oil says it is positioning itself at the heart of this transition with what it describes as one of the most advanced LPG cylinder manufacturing operations in West Africa.

The company says its mission is clear from the outset: to produce the strongest and safest cooking gas cylinders in Nigeria, while supporting broader efforts to make LPG more affordable and accessible to households.

Manufacturing process built around safety and standards

Techno Oil insists that safety and compliance sit at the core of its production model. According to the company, all manufacturing activities strictly adhere to Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS), with no compromises at any stage of the process.

Before production begins, steel sheets undergo extensive laboratory testing to confirm thickness, chemical composition, and physical properties.

Only materials that meet required specifications proceed to the production floor.

According to a report by PetroleumPriceNG, the manufacturing process includes the forming of half cylinders, fabrication of guard rings and foot rings, trimming, and automated welding.

At each stage, quality checks are conducted to ensure structural integrity.

Immediately after welding, every cylinder is subjected to heat treatment at about 900 degrees Celsius.

This process restores and normalises the steel’s chemical and physical properties, reducing the risk of long-term failure.

Each unit is then tested under extreme conditions through hydrostatic pressure testing, with any cylinder that fails immediately removed from the line.

Cylinders that pass these tests proceed to shot blasting for surface cleaning, zinc metallisation to prevent corrosion, and final painting and labelling.

Quality control experts carry out additional inspections before any cylinder is approved for distribution.

Techno Oil says no product leaves the factory without completing this full sequence of checks.

Addressing public health and energy access

The company links its investment to Nigeria’s wider public health and energy challenges. Millions of households still rely on firewood and kerosene for cooking, fuels associated with severe indoor air pollution.

Techno Oil notes that this reliance contributes to an estimated 79,000 deaths annually, underlining the urgency of accelerating safe LPG adoption nationwide.

The company says increasing access to certified, durable cylinders is essential to encouraging households to switch to cleaner cooking fuels.

To support this goal, Techno Oil has established a manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of five million cylinders, alongside a 12,000-metric-tonne LPG terminal.

Boosting local industry and jobs

While acknowledging that several cylinder manufacturing plants in Nigeria collapsed in the past, Techno Oil says its model prioritises long-term sustainability, local capacity building, and environmental responsibility.

The company estimates that the project could generate more than 250,000 direct and indirect jobs, while significantly strengthening Nigeria’s manufacturing base. It also argues that with existing local capacity, there is little justification for continued cylinder imports.

Techno Oil is calling for policies that discourage the importation of substandard cylinders, support certified local manufacturers, and improve public awareness of LPG safety standards.

Positioning for a cleaner energy future

With large-scale capacity now in place, Techno Oil says it is ready to supply both private and institutional buyers across Nigeria and the wider region.

As the country pushes toward cleaner cooking solutions and deeper LPG access, the company is positioning its cylinder manufacturing operation as a key pillar of Nigeria’s downstream energy transformation.

New cooking price emerges as imports decline by 13%

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s cooking gas market is undergoing a quiet but profound shift. Imports are shrinking, local production is rising, yet households are paying more to cook their meals.

Fresh data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) show that Nigeria consumed about 52,800 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in 2025.

Of this, domestic marketers supplied roughly 45,800 metric tonnes, while imports accounted for just 7,100 metric tonnes, or about 13 of total consumption.

