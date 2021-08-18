Popular Nigerian singer, Niniola Apata, is a talented performer and songwriter whose ability to effortlessly get people on the dancefloor with her music has earned her the love and respect of many music lovers.

However, her music isn't the only thing that is attention-grabbing about the curvaceous singer. Her sense of style is different as she often stands out in popping colours.

The singer loves to rock colours in her hair. Photo credit: @officialniniola

Source: Instagram

A brief trip through her Instagram page shows that the singer is big on rocking bold hair colours, sometimes more than one at a time.

While these colours are attractive and seem like a good hairstyle inspiration, not everyone can pull the look off as Niniola does.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of twelve colourful hairdos the singer has rocked.

Check them out below:

1. Pink, grey, and a hit of yellow and green

2. Rocking the Christmas colours

3. Channeling her inner Storm

4. Blonde with blue and pink tips

5. Rocking multiple colours

6. Green weave

7. Streaks of pink, green and yellow

8. Rocking the rainbow look

9. Pretty in lilac

10. Is that you, Harlequin?

11. Yellow and pink

12. Fiery red

