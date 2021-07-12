Popular Nigerian DJ and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola who is otherwise known as DJ Cuppy, is one celebrity whose love for the colour pink is a known fact.

A quick trip to her Instagram page shows that the musician and disk jockey's affinity for the colour is more than just for picture aesthetics.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The DJ loves the colour pink. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

From her hair to her dressing and even her newly-acquired penthouse which she decorated in pink, there are no arguments that this is DJ Cuppy's go-to colour which is more or less in tune with her vibrant personality.

Interestingly, while DJ Cuppy is known for rocking pink hairdos, there aren't as many photos of her pulling off a cute pink ensemble.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights some of the beautiful times - between 2018 and 2021 - she actually slayed in pink outfits.

Check out ten photos below:

1. Gucci-accessorized playsuit

The gorgeous star rocked blonde bantu knots with the look.

2. The Lady Cuppy

The DJ looked ready for a royal wedding in this stunning flare midi dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

3. Pretty in California

In this photo, DJ Cuppy rocked a loose-fitted cowlneck jumpsuit with coordinating pink hair and sunglasses.

4. Pink coatdress

The billionaire daughter matched her hair colour with her cute min dress coat in this photo.

5. Double dose

DJ Cuppy played at an event rocking a two-toned dress with a thigh-high opening in the front.

6. Owambe ready

The star came prepared to boogie down in an organza dress which she paired with a gele in a different shade of pink.

7. Album launch look

Cuppy rocked a two-tone blazer playsuit which managed to give her an edgy but playful look.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

8. Print on pink

Here, the music star rocked a pink blazer on a zebra print top and it was simply amazing!

9. Boss lady

The billionaire daughter showed off her beautiful legs in this mini skirt suit ensemble which she paired with some pumps.

10. Cuppy with the body

The Jollof On The Jet crooner flaunted her curves in this fitted electric pink dress which she paired with some golden-coloured sandals.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Not a match

Personal style is about having a sense of yourself, a sense of what you believe in and wearing what you like. It is about accepting who you are and it is pretty clear to see that there are some Nigerian celebrity siblings who are fully aware of theirs.

While they may have been carried in the same womb, these celebrity siblings could not be any more different from each other.

Siblings will agree or disagree but it is common to see that for the most part, they end up enjoying many of the same things.

However, there are some kids who grow up to be the polar opposite of each other, even to the extent that you'd never guess they were related.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit