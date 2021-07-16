A little kid has warmed thousands of hearts on social media after her reaction to being gifted a new car

In the viral video, the kid who was blown away by the surprise placed hands over her mouth to suppress the shock

Her instant reaction got the people in the video gushing and left many people on the internet in goosebumps

Kids are not just blessings to their parents but are epitome of love and radiate this with anyone that come in contact with them.

A kid's reaction to getting a new car was everything for social media users.

The kid covered both eyes with her hands in surprise Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @kind.babys

Source: Instagram

The little one in a video shared on Instagram by @kind.babys, was stunned with a fine ride and couldn't contain her joy at the sight of it.

While people cheered at the arrival of the car, the kid wore an adorable smile and placed hands over her mouth.

As if to further suppress the obvious awe, the little girl covered both eyes with her hands.

People present in the clip burst in a yell that captured their emotions on the child's display.

Social media users gush over the kid's reaction

@beemurphy_ commented:

"@kali_lifts the expectations I have for your child when she gets hers haha."

@nicolegeneral stated:

"Baby can't believe it."

@bar220 wrote:

"Love her reaction…"

Source: Legit.ng