United States Embassy in Nigeria issues security alert over potential terror threats targeting US facilities and schools

Americans advised to take extra precautions, including varying routes and staying aware of surroundings

Consular Sections in Abuja and Lagos remain open for US citizens amid heightened security concerns

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The United States Embassy in Nigeria has raised security alert of a possible terrorist on US facilities and US-affiliated schools in the west African country.

The US embassy warns Americans to take additional precautions when traveling to the U.S. Embassy, the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, and U.S. affiliated schools

This was disclosed in a statement titled “Security Alert – Threat to U.S. Facilities and Schools” and issued on Monday, March 9, 2026.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja informs U.S. citizens of a possible terrorist threat against U.S. facilities and U.S. affiliated schools in Nigeria. The Embassy recommends that U.S. citizens take additional precautions when traveling to the U.S. Embassy, the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, and U.S. affiliated schools, to include varying times and routes. Increasing awareness of your surroundings, avoiding predictable routines, and reviewing general security precautions with your family can help reduce your risk.”

Americans living in Nigeria are advised to take the following actions:

Be aware of your surroundings.

Keep a low profile.

Review your personal security plans.

Vary your regular routes.

Keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

Stay alert in public places.

Avoid crowds and demonstrations.

Familiarize yourself with emergency exits when entering buildings.

For additional information about threats and risks to travelers in Nigeria, please visit the Nigeria Country Information page on travel.state.gov.

The statement said the Consular Sections of Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos will remain open.

US citizens are encouraged to monitor its website https://ng.usembassy.gov/ for updates.

US issues security alert as Iran conflict escalates

Recall that the United States of America issued a security alert to its citizens in Nigeria as tensions with Iran escalated.

Reports confirmed the death of Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after airstrikes by the US and Israel.

In retaliation, Iran launched missiles at US military bases in Gulf countries, sparking fears of wider conflict.

Iran war: US issues security alert over protests

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Embassy warned its citizens of potential protests expected to take place in Abuja on March 4, 2026.

The protests, according to the embassy, are linked to the ongoing conflict with Iran, and they could escalate into violence.

The embassy further advised Americans to stay home during anticipated unrest in Nigeria's federal capital territory.

Source: Legit.ng