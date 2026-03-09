Maj.-Gen. Umaru Mohammed challenged his conviction of fraud involving N1.65 billion and $2.09 million

The Court of Appeal upheld the Special Court Martial's conviction of the former Army properties director

Mohammed claimed that the trial was unfair and sought to clear his name at the Supreme Court

A former Group Managing Director of Nigerian Army Properties Limited, NAPL, Maj.-Gen. Umaru Mohammed (retd.), has approached the Supreme Court to challenge his conviction and sentence over alleged fraud involving N1.65 billion and $2.09 million.

The move followed a judgment delivered on February 9, 2026, in which the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of a Special Court Martial that convicted the retired senior military officer for offences bordering on theft and criminal misappropriation of company funds.

Court dismisses Mohammed's appeal

A three-member panel of the appellate court, comprising Justices Abba Mohammed, Okon Abang and Eberechi Nyesom, unanimously dismissed Mohammed’s appeal, affirming the authority of the Nigerian Army’s Special Court Martial and the validity of its verdict.

The Special Court Martial sitting at the Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQ Gar) had on October 10, 2023, found the former general guilty of stealing and misappropriating funds belonging to NAPL.

Following his conviction, the court sentenced him to a term of imprisonment and ordered him to refund $2,099,700 and N1.65 billion to the company.

Mr Mohammed had initially challenged the ruling at the Court of Appeal, arguing that the conviction was not supported by credible and sufficient evidence.

However, dissatisfied with the appellate court’s decision, the retired general has now filed a further appeal before the Supreme Court, asking the apex court to "set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal and nullify the decision of the Special Court Martial."

Mohammed questioned Appeal Court ruling

In the appeal filed under motion number CA/ABJ/PRE/ROA/CR/174MI/2026, Mohammed questioned the jurisdiction of the Special Court Martial to try matters involving a private limited liability company, Nigerian Army Properties Limited, in which the Nigerian Army is only a promoter.

The former general also argued that during his tenure as Managing Director of NAPL, he acted under the directives of the then Chief of Army Staff, who also served as chairman of the company’s board.

Speaking on the matter, Mr Mohammed described his trial as unfair, likening it to a situation where a subordinate is punished for actions allegedly taken on superior orders.

“It is like when a bus driver is involved in a traffic accident, you leave the driver and hold the conductor responsible,” he said, referencing a remark once attributed to former Transport Minister Umaru Dikko following the 1983 military coup.

Mr Mohammed further alleged that his prosecution was characterised by intrigue and a witch-hunt, insisting that the person who allegedly issued directives regarding the transactions remained free.

He said his decision to approach the Supreme Court was aimed at clearing his name and obtaining justice.

The retired officer also raised concerns over attempts by the Nigerian Army to enforce certain orders relating to accounts linked to his Bank Verification Number, BVN, which he claimed were not expressly issued by the Special Court Martial and lacked consequential restitution orders.

The Supreme Court is yet to fix a date for hearing in the appeal.

